Ian Wills Releases Four Album, London Country, Featuring Vinnie Jones and Petr Cech

The album will be released on Friday 9 October.

It has been two years in the making and now LONDON COUNTRY, the fourth album from Ian Wills and his band Wills & The Willing is released on Friday 9 October.

The first single from the album, released in the summer, ICEBERG is already enjoying chart success and radio play across Europe and USA. Now his 10-track album is ready to be released next month, which includes friends Petr Cech on drums and even a spot of Vinnie Jones. The new single IDAHO is also released the same day.

Wills has always been incredibly honest in his lyrics and this is just one reason why his confrontational and often stark use of language has elevated him to the position of one of Britain's premier spoken word artists.

Transferring these skills to a musical canvas with his band Wills & The Willing, he has reaped praise from across the board including BBC Radio 2's Janice Long, and even legendary guitarist Les Paul.

The fourth album features a host of esteemed industry musicians, on Guitars - Sean Genockey (The Who/Manic Street Preachers/Kula Shaker/Richard Ashcroft), Piano & Keyboards - Mick Talbot (The Style Council/Dexys Midnight Runners), Piano - Finn Genockey, Pedal Steel - Adam Chetwoood (Mark Ronson/Imelda May/Paolo Nutini/White Denim), Bass Guitar - John Hogg (Roger Daltrey, Jimmy Page, Rich Robinson, Magpie Salute), Drums - Liam Genockey (Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty, Steeleye Span, Paul Brady), Drums - Petr Cech (Chelsea FC/Arsenal FC/Czech Republic), Backing Vocals - Hero Fisher/Rebekah Nelson/Nick Sowden and special Guest - Vinnie Jones (Legend!)

The new songs with an Americana/Country genre with a Folk overtone, dig deep into a rich vein of cinematic influences, sometimes brutal, sometimes apocalyptic, always personal, and never hiding Ian's own vulnerability that brings the stories to life.

