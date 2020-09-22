ITALOBROTHERS Return With Brand-New Single 'Let Go'

Featuring Kiesza.

Drawn by the easiness and joy of life, ItaloBrothers finally return to the release radar with their new single 'Let Go' featuring world-renowned singer/songwriter Kiesza. Out now via Universal Music's highly-esteemed Virgin Records imprint, 'Let Go' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The latest masterpiece from the ItaloBrothers effortlessly combines their unique rhythmic disco beats with the incomparable vocal power of Kiesza, signaling the start of an exciting new chapter and providing an exciting glimpse into what sonically lies ahead for the musicians.



At the tail end of 2005, raw energy, sheer talent, and a fervid passion for music brought producer Christian Müller and singer Mathias Metten together as one. Initially inspired by the genre of Italo Dance, their joint project has been on quite the eclectic sonic journey, exploring various genres and countries ever since. Their unique style combines catchy melodies and heavy basslines with driving, rhythmic beats. In 2009, ItaloBrothers had their pivotal breakthrough with the global success of their track 'Stamp on the Ground', which immediately entered the Top 20 in Norway, Denmark, and Germany. Additionally, the accompanying music video has gone on to impressively garner an incredible 110 million streams to-date, making it one of the most successful German YouTube videos of all time. Two years after its initial release, the single was also voted 2011's 'Song of the Year' in Norway, and would eventually go on to be platinum-certified in several countries with over 150 million combined streams across all platforms.



Their success story continues with multiple awarded songs such as 2012's 'My Life Is A Party' and the following year's 'This Is Nightlife'. In 2015, DJ/producer Hanno Lohse (known as Cody Island) joined the ItaloBrothers, and has since been fully integrated into the production and songwriting team together alongside Christian Müller and Dietmar Pollman. Over the last five years, Mathias Metten moved to Denmark and has permanently been on tour, particularly in Scandinavia. Since then, ItaloBrothers have played over 1,000 shows in more than 17 countries.



With 2017's 'Summer Air', the group directly followed up on their past achievements by creating another groundbreaking hit. The song, strongly inspired by tropical house and future bass, has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify in the three years since its release. In addition, 'Summer Air' made it into the Top 5 in Scandinavia, Top 20 in German-speaking countries and has been certified multi-platinum in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and gold in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.



Kieza is a Canadian singer/songwriter who is best known for her debut single 'Hideaway', which gained several Silver and Gold awards in countries like Germany, Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. In addition to that, she collaborated with electronic dance music industry mainstays Skrillex and Diplo on their hit single 'Take Ü There', one of the most recognized festival tracks of 2015.

Listen to "Let Go" here:

