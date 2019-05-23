ILOVEMAKONNEN Drops New Video For DRUNK ON SATURDAY Video

ILOVEMAKONNEN has shared the video for his latest "Drunk On Saturday"! The video brings to life what Makonnen describes as "a fun way of dealing with emotions of love lost while dancing the night away" - check it out below and start your holiday weekend a day early!

The GRAMMY®-nominated multi-platinum singer, rapper, and musical maverick will drop his highly anticipated new EP M3 on June 21, 2019. Pre-save M3 here.

WATCH "Drunk On Saturday" Video:

Since 2014, ILOVEMAKONNEN has engaged and enchanted listeners everywhere with his psychedelic musical patchwork of hip-hop, indie, and alternative. This maverick first made international waves with "Tuesday (feat. Drake)," garnering his first RIAA Platinum plaque, earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration," and racking up 155 million Spotify streams and counting. With his subsequent string of EPs and energetic anthems, including the recent Top 10 hit with the late Lil Peep "I've Been Waiting (feat. Fall Out Boy)," he's solidified his status as a true artist, songwriter, and innovator, breaking with convention and blurring genre. He has become an in-demand collaborator for some of the biggest and most varied names in music (Noah Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, Rick Rubin, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy, and more) and earned widespread acclaim from the likes of GQ, Complex, Billboard, XXL, and Rolling Stone for his pioneering style, with The Fader recently declaring "The ILOVEMAKONNEN effect is all over modern rap."





