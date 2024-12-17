IDLES Share 'Pop Pop Pop' Feat. Danny Brown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After debuting the live version of their collaboration at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, IDLES have teamed up with Danny Brown to release the official remix of the band’s stand out track “POP POP POP” produced by Kenny Beats. The track is taken from their 2024 critically acclaimed and GRAMMY nominated album TANGK (out now via Partisan).

IDLES were recently announced as nominees for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, nabbing Best Rock Album for their critically acclaimed release TANGK, Best Rock Song for album track “Gift Horse” and Best Rock Performance for “Gift Horse."

TANGK was released February 16th on Partisan Records. It was IDLES’s second #1 on the UK chart and follows IDLES’ 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations.

Photo credit: Daniel Topete

Comments