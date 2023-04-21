IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'

IAMX's anticipated new single The X ID is out now ahead of the new album Fault Lines1, due out May 12th.

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018's Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021's Machinate.

The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world.

The video shows off the X ID in all its psychedelic, androgynous glory. Playing with themes of gender, S&M and unreality, in the video we watch Corner guide us through a sensory overload of nature where he appears as a fever dream guiding us towards a reunion with the land via our own self exploration.

Heightening the sense of desire, our own childlike id is exposed through a sexually charged exchange full of mud and lust, asking: Who are we free to be when we leave the weight of social constructs behind us?

An act known for high energy and heart wrenching performance, IAMX will bring the full band production back to the stage for a North America tour beginning next month and a European tour in the fall.

Mastermind Chris Corner and longtime live collaborators Janine Gezang (vocals, keys, bass) and Jon Siren (drums), will interpret classics and favorites from throughout the expansive IAMX catalog alongside the bold new material of Fault Lines1.

You can expect the awe of IAMX's psycho-sexual, explosive and passionate performance paired with dramatic lights, visuals, filth glam and the bands' never-ending existential need to become one with the audience.

In North America, IAMX will be joined by the dark electronic project I Speak Machine who recently opened for Gary Numan, and will end the tour in Los Angeles with an explosive opening act from Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key. See below for a full list of live dates.

Chris Corner's process of becoming IAMX has been theatrical, transcendent and communal. Androgynous and visceral, he has metamorphosed from small-town kid to international pop star with iconic trip-hop group Sneaker Pimps, to a creator of raw art that disrupts gender and genre.

Fueling electronic experimentation with punk energy and confessional lyricism, Corner's dark sound, performances, videos, fashion and persona are larger than life, iconoclastic and shockingly intimate.

After releasing Kiss + Swallow in 2004 and moving from his native UK to Berlin, Germany in 2005, IAMX released six additional albums over the following eight years.

In 2013 Corner started suffering from Chronic Insomnia and Depression, prompting a move to Los Angeles and yielding the album Metanoia in 2015.

An intensely cathartic body of work, Metanoia represented a comeback and a turning point in Corner's life. The album allowed him to explore themes of mental health that eventually led to partnerships with organizations like The You Rock Foundation, to start his own mental health podcast called HEADNOISE and to release HEADSTREAMS, an art and poetry book on the subject.

Since 2015 IAMX has released several more albums ranging from experimental electronica to the highly anticipated 2018 studio album Alive In New Light - to his 2020 acoustic album Echo Echo, which Corner co-produced with Grammy Award winning uber-producer David Bottrill (Tool, The Smashing Pumpkins, Mastodon).

In 2021 the prolific artist delivered a long-awaited new album with Sneaker Pimps and a modular electronic album as IAMX, titled Machinate, which garnered a first-round GRAMMY nomination for best-electronic album.

Both have been released via his new record label UNFALL, which he founded alongside longtime IAMX collaborator and live bassist Janine Gezang, with the goal of supporting music with a real message and keeping revenue streams transparent and accessible for any artist UNFALL supports and releases.

Corner is a heavily licensed artist, with 16 IAMX tracks on ABC's series 'How To Get Away with Murder' alone, multiple songs on 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation', amongst many other top shows globally and numerous soundtrack and commercial contributions as Sneaker Pimps.

As a video artist, Corner crafts stunning live visuals and music videos for IAMX and other acts such as his close friend and collaborator Gary Numan.

Just as the X in mathematics signifies the variable and unpredictable, Corner's identity and artistry evolve through experiment and fierce independence. As a result, his work continues to deepen with his ever-expanding catalogue of projects.

Watch the new music video here:

Fault Lines1 Live Dates

NORTH AMERICA

27 May - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 May - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

30 May - El Paso, TX - Rock House

1 June - Austin, TX - Elysium

2 June - San Antonio, TX - Sam's

3 June - Houston, TX - Numbers

6 June - Tampa, FL -Orpheum

7 June - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

9 June - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 June - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

11 June - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

14 June - Rochester, NY - Photo City

15 June - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 June - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

18 June - Madison, WI - Crucible

19 June - Kansas City, KS - Record Bar

21 June - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

22 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 June - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

27 June - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

28 June - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

29 June - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater*

All shows with I Speak Machine

*with cEvin Key

EUROPE

26 September - Bratislava, SK - Majestic Music Club

28 September - Prague, CZ - Lucerna

29 September - Budapest, HU - A38

30 September - Graz, A - PPC

01 October - Vienna, A - SIMM City

03 October - Sankt Gallen, CH - bruchteil grabenhalle

04 October - Munich, D - Ampere

06 October - Barcelona, E - Apollo 2

07 October - Madrid, E - Sala Mon

09 October - Brussels, B - Ancienne Belgique

10 October - Paris, F - Trabendo

11 October - Cologne, D - Live Music Hall

13 October - Leipzig, D - Täubchenthal

14 October - Hamburg, D - Markthalle

15 October - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

17 October - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli De Helling

18 October - Frankfurt, D - Zoom

21 October - Berlin, D - Columbia Theater

22 October - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

24 October - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry

25 October - Brno, CZ - Fleda

27 October - Stockholm, S - Slaktkyrkan

28 October - Gothenburg, S - Trädgår'n

30 October - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington