I Ya Toyah Releases New Single 'Vast Spaces'

Chicago- based one woman industrial electronic army has just dropped 'Vast Spaces,' the fifth and final single of her new E.P., Out of Order.

The track was written, produced and performed by I Ya Toyah and produced, mixed and mastered by Nick Palazzo at Evolution Recording. The single is the most dark and dystopian song off the new E.P. and is available on all streaming platforms on Friday, June 4th.

"It's the final composition of this E.P. where I just pour all the voids into the world," says I Ya Toyah. "It's aggressive, powerful, loud, and distorted because that's exactly how I felt when writing it. I hope it translates the mood of pandemic and the total disturbia we all found ourselves trapped in."

The "Vast Spaces" music video, filmed and directed by Ralph Klisiewicz of Niche Visuals, can be expected to premiere June 23rd on I Ya Toyah's Youtube channel. Like all her other video premieres, it will include a live chat with a Q&A.

The Out of Order E.P. is now available for streaming and download on bandcamp. Click here to purchase physical cds, vinyl records, and specific merch from I Ya Toyah's fashion line.

I Ya Toyah landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. She is a one woman army with a live show unveiling her talents and empowering the audience with the message of strength and independence of a solo artist. The meaning behind the name I Ya Toyah sustains these values- when spoken out loud, in Polish it means It's Just Me. Her logo art emerging from peace and anarchy symbols highlights the rebel psyche - Ya Toyah's true nature.

I Ya Toyah's new E.P. Out of order was released on bandcamp on March 26th, exclusively - with 15% of each physical sale going towards the support of suicide prevention with AFSP. Each song that is part of this record is set to come out on Spotify and other streaming platforms worldwide every month. The E.P. was reviewed by Brutal Resonance as 'One of the most solid releases in 2021.' The music videos for the first two singles, Out of Order and Concrete won the Video of the Week award and competition by Transmission / Transmisja European music blog. Out of Order single has been added into rotation on World National Indie Radio's '2021 Best Female Artists'. While putting all the focus in programming and rehearsing her new material, I Ya Toyah currently awaits new tour dates confirmations.

Listen here: