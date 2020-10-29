I Am The Avalanche Shares Title Track from New Album

Revered New York Punk act.

Revered New York Punk act I Am The Avalanche has shared another single in anticipation of their forthcoming album DIVE. Fans can hear the title track now on Brooklyn Vegan, alongside an exclusive interview with front man Vinnie Caruana, here: https://bit.ly/34C8cis. DIVE, the band's first album since 2014's Wolverines, is set to be released on November 20th via I Surrender Records. For more information or to pre-order the album, including a new vinyl variant, please visit: https://orcd.co/iatadive.

On the new track, Caruana shares: "This is a classic Avalanche drinkin' song. Tonight our worries and troubles don't exist. Tonight you're drinking and singing with the fing Avalanche."

I Am The Avalanche is a force you just can't kill. Over its decade-and-a-half existence, the Brooklyn band has routinely faced and overcome personal, professional and existential challenges. Enter DIVE, I Am The Avalanche's first album since 2014's Wolverines and a convincing new chapter in the band's hard-earned reputation. Out November 20 on I Surrender Records, DIVE confronts a crushing year for independent musicians and comes out guns blazing, wall-to-wall with anthemic post-hardcore fight songs.

Recording sessions for DIVE wrapped March 15, 2020, the weekend much of America first came to terms with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and took shelter indoors. After some last-call lyrical additions (notably the title track's resounding salvo, "We suffer together / no one's alone") Caruana fled North Jersey's Barber Shop Studios to quarantine with his wife Laura in Brooklyn. Nevertheless, they were quickly hit with awful news. "We both got sick with coronavirus and quarantined together," Caruana says. "Having her with me was a huge part of why this year wasn't as dark as it could have been."

Caruana acknowledges the good fortune of their eventual recoveries after a couple bedridden weeks, along with the fact most of DIVE's most dire lyrics were penned prior to the lockdown. "This has been coming," he insists. "Pre-pandemic, things were still sty. Our country has been turned upside-down by the current administration. So the songs that sound like they were written yesterday... I don't think that's going to change."

Across DIVE, Caruana and guitarist/songwriting partner Mike Ireland, bassist Kellen Robson and guitarist Brandon Swanson plow through emotional maelstroms with cutting wit and hard-earned wisdom. Drummer Brett "The Ratt" Romnes, a powerhouse behind the kit and the band's producer, is the keeper of Avalanche's melodic flame. The band's mission statement is clear from the opening jolt of "Better Days" through the first line of "The Morning," DIVE's mountainous closer: "If I'm still alive come the morning, if I somehow make it through / you'll be the reason I still breathe; yes, I'll owe it all to you."

Plenty of I Am The Avalanche fans have been shouting along to Caruana's lyrics since he first grabbed the mic for Long Island legends The Movielife in the late '90s; with DIVE, that connection may be less tactile, but it's every bit as vital.

Listen to "Dive" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles