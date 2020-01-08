Human Nature To Donate 100% Of Ticket Sales of 1/25 Show To Australia Bushfire Relief Efforts

Australia's HUMAN NATURE have earned their place as one of the world's finest pop vocal groups, as award-winning Las Vegas resident headliners breaking records and as 2019 Aria Hall of Fame Inductees. However, it is their Australian hearts and spirits that are breaking as they, along with the rest of the world and every other Australian entertainer, witness the devastating destruction caused by the bushfires in their home country. As a result, for their January 25th performance of "HUMAN NATURE SINGS MOTOWN & MORE" at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, 100% of proceeds from all tickets sold will benefit the Australian bushfires relief efforts.

"On Saturday, January 25th, the day before Australia Day, we will donate every single cent from our Vegas show to the relief cause," says Phil Burton. "We hope that we have every seat full and know that every heart in that room will be united in helping our beautiful country in its greatest time of need."

"It's amazing to see the world come together as we help Australia at such a devastating time," says Andrew Tierney. "We are heartbroken for our country and family and friends back home."

Fires have impacted every state in Australia with New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria hit the hardest. NSW has declared a state of emergency and Victoria is currently under a state of disaster. Over one billion animals have been lost and the air quality is also a serious concern due to hazardous particles produced by bushfire smoke.

"Nearly 13 million acres of our land has been on fire and the impact felt amongst the community, landscape, wildlife and economy will be brutal," adds Mike Tierney.

Even during this crisis, Aussies unite. "The fires are still raging and Australia hasn't even hit the fire season of February," says Toby Allen. "Our service personnel have braved so much even as they lost their own homes."

"I'm humbled when I see the spirit and mateship between Aussies when it comes to their country," said Adam Steck, founder & CEO of SPI Entertainment and producer of the show. "It breaks my heart to see the horrible destruction of one of the most beautiful places in the world, so we will do everything we can here in Las Vegas - Human Nature's American home - to support those in need back in Australia."

It is HUMAN NATURE's hope that as a result of this tragedy, more focus will be put on the impacts of climate change so that we can better protect our future generations and the planet.

"HUMAN NATURE SINGS MOTOWN & MORE" plays at The Sands Showroom in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 pm. All proceeds from the January 25, 2020, performance will benefit the Australian bushfire relief efforts. Tickets are on sale and start at $49.95 + taxes and fees and VIP options are available. Tickets can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. Tickets are also available at HumanNatureLive.com or Venetian.com.

In addition to this benefit show - for anyone wishing to make a donation to support the relief efforts, here are just a few options to choose from:

Australian Red Cross

https://australian-red-cross.giveeasy.org/australian-red-cross---donation?fbclid=IwAR3k0gVw3fvQJj6oBAgE-jmfDnbQetMavkdQMxEQIZ9BbwWEh0UanCpvd28

Australia Zoo

https://wildlifewarriors.org.au/donate?fbclid=IwAR3byH8dbv-r83RgHZxvONkDSTm1bY59g190AuzJd-OCyiWlpkUI0l9MxaU

And a comprehensive list of other organizations can be found here:

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/dec/21/how-you-can-donate-and-help-the-volunteer-firefighters-in-australias-bushfire-crisis





