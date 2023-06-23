Hozier Drops Fan-Demanded Single 'Unknown / Nth'

“Unknown / Nth” is from his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Due to overwhelming fan-demand since first teasing the song in September of last year, Hozier has shared “Unknown / Nth” from his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth.

Featuring dreamy blues guitar thread over a sparse, icy soundscape, the track explores heartbreak at the hands of someone you trusted and the cycle of repeating the same mistakes. Touching on the project’s playful exploration of the structure of Dante’s Inferno, “Unknown / Nth” reflects on the sin of the ninth circle of hell: treachery.

In speaking about the track, Hozier says: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth.’ The song reflects on having your heartbroken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again. It also recalls ‘Ninth’ or the 9th circle of treachery. The song throws away the old premise of angelhood. None of us are angels. We are all going to break someone else’s heart or hurt another person. Musically, there was a minimalist approach. In that cold empty place, something else happened.”

Freshly off the heels of his sold-out run of intimate pop-up shows in the U.S. last month, Hozier is currently on tour in Europe with a secret set at Glastonbury tonight at 7:30pm on the Woodsies stage. He will bring his massive international ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ to North America this fall beginning September 9 in St. Louis, MO.

Promoted by Live Nation, this is Hozier’s largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date with 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See full fall tour routing below and visit https://hozier.com/ for more information.

Unreal Unearth, due August 18, marks Hozier’s third studio album. The 16-track LP is available for pre-order HERE and features “Unknown / Nth,” “Francesca,” “All Things End,” and “Eat Your Young,” the RIAA-Diamond certified artist’s third #1 at Triple A radio. 

Unreal Unearth will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette. See the exclusive vinyl pack shots below and stay tuned for more from Hozier coming soon!

‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ – North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest
Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - - - Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT
Sep 12 - Chicago, IL - - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT
Sep 14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT
Sep 19 - Toronto, ON - - Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT
Sep 20 - Laval, QC - - - Place Bell SOLD-OUT
Sep 22 - Boston, MA - -  Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 23 - Boston, MA - -  Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 24 - Gilford, NH - -   Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 27 - Washington, DC -  The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center SOLD-OUT
Sep 30 - New York, NY - - - Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT
Oct 03 -  Raleigh, NC - - Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 05  Nashville, TN - - Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 11  Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion SOLD-OUT
Oct 13 - Durant, OK - -   Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 22 - Vancouver, BC - - - Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT
Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - -   WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 25 - Portland, OR - - Moda Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 27 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT
Oct 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT
Oct 29 - San Diego, CA - -  Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT
Nov 01 - Phoenix, AZ - - Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT
Nov 03 - Las Vegas, NV - - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT
Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA -  Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT
 
**Non-Live Nation show




