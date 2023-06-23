Hozier Drops Fan-Demanded Single 'Unknown / Nth'

Due to overwhelming fan-demand since first teasing the song in September of last year, Hozier has shared “Unknown / Nth” from his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth.

Featuring dreamy blues guitar thread over a sparse, icy soundscape, the track explores heartbreak at the hands of someone you trusted and the cycle of repeating the same mistakes. Touching on the project’s playful exploration of the structure of Dante’s Inferno, “Unknown / Nth” reflects on the sin of the ninth circle of hell: treachery.

In speaking about the track, Hozier says: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth.’ The song reflects on having your heartbroken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again. It also recalls ‘Ninth’ or the 9th circle of treachery. The song throws away the old premise of angelhood. None of us are angels. We are all going to break someone else’s heart or hurt another person. Musically, there was a minimalist approach. In that cold empty place, something else happened.”

Freshly off the heels of his sold-out run of intimate pop-up shows in the U.S. last month, Hozier is currently on tour in Europe with a secret set at Glastonbury tonight at 7:30pm on the Woodsies stage. He will bring his massive international ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ to North America this fall beginning September 9 in St. Louis, MO.

Promoted by Live Nation, this is Hozier’s largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date with 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See full fall tour routing below and visit https://hozier.com/ for more information.

Unreal Unearth, due August 18, marks Hozier’s third studio album. The 16-track LP is available for pre-order HERE and features “Unknown / Nth,” “Francesca,” “All Things End,” and “Eat Your Young,” the RIAA-Diamond certified artist’s third #1 at Triple A radio.

Unreal Unearth will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette. See the exclusive vinyl pack shots below and stay tuned for more from Hozier coming soon!

‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ – North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - - - Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT

Sep 12 - Chicago, IL - - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT

Sep 14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT

Sep 19 - Toronto, ON - - Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT

Sep 20 - Laval, QC - - - Place Bell SOLD-OUT

Sep 22 - Boston, MA - - Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 23 - Boston, MA - - Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 24 - Gilford, NH - - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center SOLD-OUT

Sep 30 - New York, NY - - - Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT

Oct 03 - Raleigh, NC - - Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 05 Nashville, TN - - Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion SOLD-OUT

Oct 13 - Durant, OK - - Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 22 - Vancouver, BC - - - Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT

Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - - WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 25 - Portland, OR - - Moda Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 27 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT

Oct 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT

Oct 29 - San Diego, CA - - Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT

Nov 01 - Phoenix, AZ - - Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT

Nov 03 - Las Vegas, NV - - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT

Nov 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT



**Non-Live Nation show