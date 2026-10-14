Hotel Edc Orlando Reveals Party Lineup with SVDDEN DEATH, Boys Noize, Kai Wachi

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Vibee - the music-led destination experience company - and Insomniac - the global dance music experience curator, unveiled the official afterparty lineup for the inaugural Hotel EDC Orlando, taking over Margaritaville Resort Orlando from November 6-9, 2026.

The four-day lineup will feature ALLEYCVT, Boys Noize, DRINKURWATER, JKYL & HYDE, Jon Casey, Kai Wachi, LAYZ, Maddix, SVDDEN DEATH, YDG, and more across the official festival pre-party and three late-night afterparties, with performances running into the early morning hours. Hotel EDC will also host three daytime pool parties throughout the weekend, giving Headliners even more ways to keep the festival going beyond the gates.

Every Hotel EDC Orlando package includes complimentary tickets and priority entry to all official parties taking place at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, including the Thursday night pre-party, Friday through Sunday daytime pool parties and nightly afterparties. Fans not staying at Hotel EDC can also join the festivities, with 4-day GA and VIP passes, as well as shuttle options to and from the festival, available at EDCORLANDO.COM.

The official party lineup includes:

Thursday, November 5 - Official Festival Pre-Party: Celo, DRINKURWATER, OZZTIN, SVDDEN DEATH, The Masquerade, Vicky B

Friday, November 6 - Official Festival Afterparty: ALLEYCVT, Costa, Jon Casey, SHOSH, Snuffy, VIRX, and more to be announced

Saturday, November 7 - Official Festival Afterparty: JKYL & HYDE, Kai Wachi, LAYZ, Lucas Lavernz, Maylay, PapaJay, YDG

Sunday, November 8 - Official Festival Closing Party: Boys Noize, Damaged Goods, Flash Gea, Maddix, SHDW

This stacked performance lineup builds on the inaugural Hotel EDC Orlando, the first East Coast edition of Vibee and Insomniac's immersive hospitality experience created around Electric Daisy Carnival. Throughout the weekend, Margaritaville Resort Orlando will transform into an all-things-EDC home base where guests can stay, recharge and keep the experience going before and after the festival.

Beyond the parties, Hotel EDC guests will be immersed in EDC-inspired décor throughout the property and in their rooms, with exclusive merch bags, surprise experiences, pop-up DJ sets and daily wellness programming including yoga and meditation. Guests will also have access to a complimentary glam station offering glitter, hair accessories, braids and more, along with daily food and beverage credits, a dedicated on-site Vibee Concierge and complimentary access to Island H2O Water Park. Together, these perks make Hotel EDC a streamlined, elevated home base for Headliners looking to experience EDC Orlando from day to night.

Vibee's Hotel EDC Orlando packages include a three-night stay at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, with accommodations ranging from standard rooms to cottages and villas for larger groups. A limited number of EDC Orlando GA, GA+ and VIP festival passes can also be added to select packages.

Fans can learn more, explore packages and secure their spot at Hotel EDC Orlando 2026 at hoteledcorlando.com.

About Vibee

Vibee builds destination experiences for fans. Founded by Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, Vibee provides fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in music and entertainment events on land and at sea. From hotel takeovers and curated yacht weeks to immersive fan experiences and bespoke festival packages, the company creates events in global destinations. Vibee's fan experiences include partnerships and activations with Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Dead & Company, EDC Las Vegas and Thailand, ILLENIUM, Kenny Chesney, KISS, No Doubt, The Eagles, Tiesto, U2 and more. In 2026 Vibee received a Clio Music Award for 'Fan Engagement' and has been recognized by the Clio Entertainment Awards.

About Insomniac

Insomniac, the global dance music experience curator, is the driving force behind some of the world's music festivals, including Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac continues to expand dance music into arenas, clubs, and venues like the Las Vegas Sphere, while remaining rooted in the California-born underground ethos that started the movement. For more than 30 years, Rotella has championed creativity, inclusivity, and community through immersive, large-scale experiences.

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