Tiga Releases HOT WIFE Remixes by FCUKERS and Ben Sterling

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Tiga has released remixes of 'HOT WIFE' from NYC duo fERS and UK DJ/producer Ben Sterling, out via Turbo Recordings / Secret City Records. The release marks the first in a series of remix drops tied to Tiga's HOTLIFE album.

Following the release of his first studio album in over a decade, Tiga is kicking off a new remix project around HOTLIFE, with a series of the album's biggest tracks set to receive fresh reworks from long-term collaborators, established names and new-generation artists.

The project follows the recent standalone release of The Dare's remix of 'IAMWHATIAM,' bringing together one of electroclash's original pioneers with one of the artists at the forefront of its current revival.

Now, 'HOT WIFE,' Tiga's single with long-time friend and collaborator Boys Noize, gets two new interpretations from fERS and London producer Ben Sterling, arriving 21 August via Turbo Recordings / Secret City Records. Released as a single from HOTLIFE, 'HOT WIFE' delivered the last thing listeners expected from a collaboration with Boys Noize: a shockingly catchy pop ode to marital lust. The remix package takes that energy firmly to the dancefloor.

Following their contribution to HOTLIFE highlight 'SILK SCARF,' fERS return with their own take on 'HOT WIFE.'

As a show of gratitude for their contributions to HOTLIFE high point 'Silk Scarf,' Tiga requested a remix from the young duo while taking them under his wing in his car as George Michael's 'Father Figure' blared at deafening levels. The result of this troubling encounter is a genuinely amazing anomaly that defies genre, description, expectation, convention, easy explanation, easy categorization, and logic.

'I feel like I've become husbanda non grata for saying I have a hot wife. But I know that no matter what I do, some people are just gonna play the blame game and shame my name for all the fame,' says a pointedly lyrical Tiga. 'When you're talking about the power of love, every wife is hot. Even yours.'

On the flipside, Ben Sterling is back in Tigatown after his massive 2022 remix of eternal classic 'Mind Dimension.' The London producer invites you to flush those salsa dancing lessons down the toilet and spice things up with a killer acid banger featuring a mind-boggling breakdown.

The HOT WIFE release marks the first instalment in the wider HOTLIFE remix project, with further reworks of 'IAMWHATIAM,' 'SILK SCARF' and 'ECSTASY SURROUNDS ME' set to drop between now and the end of October 2026.

Across the project, Tiga's album highlights will be reimagined by a mix of familiar collaborators and fresh faces, bringing new perspectives to the tracks that have defined HOTLIFE.

Marking his first LP in over a decade, HOTLIFE sees the electroclash pioneer return in full force with an incredible 12-track project featuring collaborators including Boys Noize, fers, MRD, Maara, Priori and Patrick Holland.

The album followed a six-month run of singles including 'SILK SCARF,' 'HOT WIFE' and 'FRICTION,' picking up major tastemaker support across Resident Advisor, Mixmag, DJ Mag, Crack, CLASH, Pitchfork and many more, alongside Tiga's current global tour.

Tracklist

Tiga, Boys Noize - HOT WIFE (fers Remix)

Tiga, Boys Noize - HOT WIFE (Ben Sterling Remix)

About Tiga

Tiga, born in Montreal, is a globally renowned DJ, producer, and the creative force behind Turbo Recordings. His journey began in the vibrant chaos of the 1980s Indian club scene, where he developed a deep appreciation for electronic music's transformative power. Returning to Montreal in the early 1990s, Tiga pioneered a new wave of nightlife, introducing innovative party concepts, guest DJs, and Montreal's first rave, 'Solstice' in 1993. His relentless pursuit of musical excellence saw him co-found the legendary nightclub Sona, creating a sanctuary for bold, cutting-edge dance music. At the same time, his label Turbo Recordings became a launchpad for numerous iconic electronic music releases from legends such as Chromeo, Azari & III, Gesaffelstein, Duke Dumont, ANNA, and Charlotte de Witte.

There's always been a fertile creative tension at the heart of Tiga's music: on the one hand, he's the underground techno don, on the other, there's a pop sensibility that enables him to write great songs. It's this duality that makes him one of electronic music's most engaging characters. He's about as far from your faceless techno DJ as it's possible to get.

As a producer, Tiga achieved global recognition with his chart-topping cover of 'Sunglasses at Night,' a collaboration with Zyntherius, which became an anthem for electro enthusiasts. His remix credits include high-profile artists such as The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Moby, Depeche Mode, and Justice, solidifying his reputation as a master of reinvention. Tiga's contribution to the prestigious DJ Kicks series showcased his eclectic style, while his original works, including the hit single 'Pleasure from the Bass,' cemented his place in the pantheon of electronic music.

With his infectious creativity and a career spanning decades, Tiga continues to captivate audiences worldwide, shaping the sound of modern club culture. All the while, Tiga has toured the world extensively, playing legendary festivals and nightclubs such as Coachella, Sónar Festival, Berghain, Stereo Montreal, and Tomorrowland.

Tour Dates

24 July – Polifonic Festival, Cisternino, Italy

25 July – Electronic BBQ, Castellarano, Italy

1 August – Chasing Summer, Calgary AB

2 August – HARD Summer, Los Angeles, US

8 August – Ilesoniq, Montreal, CA

9 August – Elements, Pennsylvania, US

12 August – Sziget, Budapest, HU

13 August – Eclipse, Snaefellsjokull Glacier, Iceland

14 August – Wecandance Festival, BE

16 August – Splash House, Palm Springs, CA, USA

21 August – Hï, Ibiza, Spain

28 August – Dantz Festival, San Sebastián, ES

29 August – Akasha, Ibiza, Spain

4 September – ARC Music Festival, Chicago, US

5 September – Deep Tropics Festival, Nashville, US

20 September – Making Time, Philadelphia, US

2 October – TAMA, Poznań, Poland

3 October – Oczki, Warsaw, Poland

9 October – FOLD, London, UK

10 October – Kaunas, Lithuania

16 October – Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

17 October – iiiPoints, Miami, US

19 October – Space Miami, Miami, US

22 October – ADE (Bret), Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 October – ADE (Audio Obscura), Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 November – Future Festival, Monterrey, Mexico

21 November – Listen Festival, Brussels, Belgium

27 November – Time Warp, Los Angeles, US

28 November – Village Studios, Vancouver, CA

13 December – Nowadays, NYC, US

19 December – 104 Centquatre, Paris, FR

9 January 2027 – Day Zero, Tulum, MX

27 February 2027 – Skyline, Los Angeles, US

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