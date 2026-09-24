Boys Noize to Release 7LLVSION Album November 6
The electronic music producer's LP follows a high-profile year that included a Nine Inch Nails world tour and Coachella debut.
Boys Noize will release his new album 7LLVSION on November 6 via ONES and ZEROS, marking his first solo album in five years. The announcement follows a run that included a world tour with Nine Inch Nails, a co-production credit on the TRON: Ares soundtrack, and a top-billed Coachella debut of the collaborative project Nine Inch Noize.
The album's arrival is being announced with the release of first single '1+1+1,' featuring ZEP, out now. The track drives an intimidating, key-shifting EBM bassline over a hyperactive new wave backbeat, described as both fresh and analogue, occupying an uncanny valley between raw and processed, past and future. Rather than being the default metronome, four-on-the-floor kicks arrive to signal the transition from mosh pit to dancefloor.
Dutch artist and multi-instrumentalist ZEP, who emerged from Rotterdam's underground scene, is the industrial ringmaster on the track, with the tone of his voice shifting with unpredictable urgency as he snarls, wails, and shouts. The lyrics allude to a guest list gone wild, while also suggesting the duo is greater than the sum of their parts.
7LLVSION features Brutalismus 3000, ZEP, Taichu, Maya Alkhatari, and Abra, among others.
About Boys Noize
Boys Noize (Alex Ridha) is a German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer, and composer. He has crafted songs for a range of talents including A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, Arca, Virgil Abloh, Lady Gaga, and Brutalismus 3000. He has been featured alongside Keinemusik, Shygirl, Kelsey Lu, Rico Nasty, and VTSS; remixed Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, and A.G. Cook; and scored the German hacker film Who Am I (2014), Oliver Stone's Snowden (2016), and the forthcoming Replacer, starring Halsey. He co-founded the duo Octave Minds with Chilly Gonzales, and actively produces and performs with Skrillex as Dog Blood.
In 2025 and 2026, Boys Noize performed alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross throughout Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back tour, and co-produced the near-entirety of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, including the GRAMMY Award-winning single 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be.' The trio's collaboration was formalized with the announcement of Nine Inch Noize, debuting with a top-billed Coachella set that SF Gate called 'one of the festival's greatest performances of all time.' The Nine Inch Noize LP was released the same week to critical acclaim.
7LLVSION will be Boys Noize's eighth solo album. Throughout his career, Ridha has supported the underground through his labels Boysnoize Records and the recently launched ONES and ZEROS, which focuses on a new generation of global talent from the Global North and South alike.
About ZEP
ZEP is a Dutch artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his raw energy, boundary-pushing sound, and uncompromising DIY ethos. Emerging from Rotterdam's underground rave scene, where he built a devoted following through his independently organized 'FUGAZZI' parties, the drummer, DJ, and producer turned singer-songwriter has developed a style that fuses rap, punk, hardcore, techno, and R&B. ZEP writes, produces, co-directs, and edits much of his own creative output, pairing high-impact sonics with a self-made visual identity. On his latest project, NO ENEMIES, released via PULSE Records, ZEP balances fierce individuality with a broader message of connection, self-awareness, and togetherness.
Boys Noize on Tour
September 26 - San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA - DOG BLOOD (= Boys Noize + Skrillex)
September 26 - San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA AFTER PARTY
September 27 - San Diego, USA @ CRSSD FEST
September 27 - San Diego, USA @ CRSSD AFTER DARK
October 02 - Porto, PT @ SWITCH CLUB
October 03 - London, UK @ THE CAUSE - OAZ TAKEOVER
October 09 - Bologna, IT @ ROBOT FESTIVAL
October 10 - Malaga, ES @ BRUNCH ELECTRONIK
October 16 - Paris, FR @ MIA MAO - OAZ TAKEOVER
October 23 - Barcelona, ES @ NITSA - OAZ TAKEOVER
October 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ MELKWEG - OAZ TAKEOVER
October 30 - Alameda, USA @ GOLD BAR HANGAR
November 06 - Phoenix, USA @ OBSIDIAN
November 07 - Mexico City, MX @ ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
November 08 - Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO
November 14 - Miami, USA @ FACTORY TOWN
November 28 - Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL
December 28 - Perth, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
December 30 - Hesse, AU @ BEYOND THE VALLEY
January 01 - Sydney, AU @ FIELD DAY
January 01 - Melbourne, AU @ LET THEM EAT CAKE
January 02 - Brisbane, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
Photo Credit: Ian Buosi
Photo Credit: Ian Buosi
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...