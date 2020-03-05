Holy Wave Shares New Single 'I'm Not Living in the Past Anymore'

Today, Austin psychedelic dream-pop band Holy Wave announces a new LP 'Interloper' and shares the lead single "I'm Not Living in the Past Anymore." The motorik jam features a meditative chorus and the band's signature psychedelic drone. "It's basically sort of a mantra," says the band, "Repetition is crucial in changing the way you interpret and interact with the world around you."

Listen below!



In addition to the new album, Holy Wave announces the first leg of tour dates! Tickets are on sale now. The band's forthcoming new album 'Interloper' is due out May 8th on Reverberation Appreciation Society.

Holy Wave: 'Interloper'

May 8, 2020

Reverberation Appreciation Society



1. Schmetterling

2. R&B

3. Interloper

4. Maybe I Can Cry

5. Escapism

6. I'm Not Living in the Past Anymore

7. No Love

8. Hell Bastards

9. Buddhist Pete

10. Redhead

Holy Wave is an experimental dream-pop band originally from El Paso, Texas. After seeing a life-altering performance by My Bloody Valentine in 2008, the band moved to Austin to pursue their own vision of Texas psych, their sweet melodies dyed in carefully constructed noise.

The band have cemented themselves as a staple force in the international indie scene, with key performances at Levitation, Desert Daze, and nearly every psych gathering on the planet. They've toured the world, and shared the stage with heroes such as Slowdive, Spiritualized, Hope Sandoval and The Black Angels. Their body of work has received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, Paste Magazine and countless others, and in 2020 they are prepared to release their latest body of work.

Interloper sees the band adding new layers to their lush and mesmerizing songwriting style. Written about the duality between life at home and life on the road, it sees the band expanding on their most esoteric and thought-provoking themes. "I'm Not Living in the Past Anymore" is a mantra about breaking the cycle of the mundane, "Escapism" is a dream-like meditation. "Interloper" serves as the centerpiece for this self-expanding record, asking, what happens when the world beneath your feet changes so much that you feel like a stranger in your own shoes? The band turns inward, to blissed-out moments on album opener "Schmetterling", the saccharine haze of "R&B", and the freak-out catharsis of live favorite "Buddhist Pete".

With Interloper Holy Wave weaves together a contemplative tapestry that can serve as a road map for the diffident, a soundtrack to self-realization, or simply an invitation to escape.

HOLY WAVE ON TOUR

3/11 @ The Outland // Springfield, MO

[TICKETS]



3/12 @ Rozz Tox // Rock Island, IL

[FREE]



3/13 @ Beat Kitchen // Chicago, IL

[TICKETS]



3/14 @ MELTED Festival // Columbus, OH

[TICKETS]



3/16 @ Strange Brew 9 (SXSW) // Austin, TX

[FREE]





