Holding Absence Release Sophomore Album 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'

Today is the day. After teasing a new song from the record daily over the last two weeks, UK breakout rockers Holding Absence have released their much anticipated second album The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, available to stream and purchase via SharpTone Records.

To celebrate the release, the band will be hosting a listening session along with a Q&A on their YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the SharpTone Records pages today at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM BST. Tune in via YouTube HERE and via Facebook HERE.

The Greatest Mistake Of My Life is rooted in a time long before Holding Absence even existed and inspired by a song of the same name that was recorded in the 1930s by actor and singer Dame Gracie Fields, which was covered by Lucas' great uncle song during the 1950s. After finding this out from his grandmother, the singer decided the poignancy of its words were worthy of titling Holding Absence's next record.

"It felt like I'd stumbled across something special," Lucas explains of his family's connection to The Greatest Mistake Of My Life. "After playing the track to Scott [Carey, guitar], we agreed it was a perfect title. It tied in to how we wanted this album to be cinematic and timeless. We close the record with a cover of that song, which is essentially an homage to the original and its strange relationship with my family."

Ahead of today's release, Holding Absence shared tracks including "In Circles", "Afterlife", "Beyond Belief" and "nomoreroses", all of which garnered immense support from press, DSPs and fans alike.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."

Listen here: