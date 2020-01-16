Hockey Dad Announces Spring US Tour Dates

Australian duo Hockey Dad blend raw energy and lovable irreverence in their dynamic, sun-drenched pop. The childhood mates have taken their raucous shows and jangly, fuzz-pop songs all around the globe and today announce a spring US tour starting April 3 at The Roxy, in Los Angeles. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, January 17 at 10am local time.

and, aka Hockey Dad, released the single " I Missed Out " at the end of 2019, hinting at more music to come in 2020. Produced by(Death Cab, Sleater-Kinney, Wolf Parade), "" is full of frenetic energy and finds the guys in a decidedly more reflective place. Fleming states, "A big theme is the passing of time and how we deal with it. This song gives a nod to the people who spent their time the wrong way and have only realized now."



Since their early days, with a love of strange snippets of The Simpsons and catchy-AF indie rock, and playing DIY shows at their local, Rad Bar (RIP), the duo now have a back catalogue with millions of streams and an impressive collection of passport stamps behind them.

With the youthful debut Boronia (2016) and their international breakthrough sophomore LP, Blend Inn (2018), the Hockey Dad boys have since sold out multiple headline tours in Australian, UK, Europe, Canada and US, as well as performing at world-renowned festivals, such as Reading, Leeds and The Great Escape in the UK, Pukkelpop in Belgium, SXSW in the US and a main stage triumphant set at Splendour In The Grass in Australia.

Hockey Dad Tour Dates:

Hockey Dad have the most insane, overwhelming (and sometimes floor-breaking) fandom. It's no accident. It's simply a testament to their ability to deliver both on record and in their notoriously high-energy live shows. Catch them at a show in April and keep an eye out for more news to come.



Apr 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Apr 04 - San Diego @ SOMA

Apr 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Apr 08 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Apr 09 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Apr 10 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Apr 11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

Apr 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

Apr 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Apr 17 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

Apr 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Apr 19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Apr 22 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Apr 23 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Apr 24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Apr 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Apr 27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room





