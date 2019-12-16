Hobo Johnson Shares New Live Video For 'Mover Awayer'

Hobo Johnson is ramping things up as the year comes to a close with a new live video for his stand-out track "Mover Awayer," featured on this year's acclaimed album The Fall of Hobo Johnson on Reprise Records / Warner Records. The video displays an unforgettable performance featuring fan footage of "Mover Awayer" at Hobo Johnson's sold-out show at The House of Blues Boston during The Fall Tour of Hobo Johnson.

Watch below!

2019 was a seminal year for Frank Lopes Jr. aka Hobo Johnson, which saw the release of his second album take his career from an emerging talent to a bona-fide artist making music in a class all his own with over 173 million cumulative streams. With a metaphorical title, The Fall of Hobo Johnson is about all of the experiences Hobo has gone through since his music began to skyrocket. The album hosts a string of brilliant tracks and compelling visuals, including the lead hit single "Typical Story," which has over 18 million streams worldwide. Watch the profound effect Hobo Johnson's music has in the live video now.

TOUR DATES

DECEMBER

12/16: Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

12/18: Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield

12/19: London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/28: Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Wildlands 2019

12/28 - 1/1: Lardner, VIC, Australia @ Beyond The Valley 2019

12/31 - 1/1: Perth, WA, Australia @ Origin Fields 2019

JANUARY

1/3: Sydney, AUS @ Metro Theatre

1/5: Melbourne, AUS @ Russell Hotel

1/6: Adelaide, AUS @ The Gov

MAY

5/2: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom w/ Watsky

JULY

7/9: Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2020 - Espacio Mad Cool (ifema)

7/10: Lisbon, Portugal @ NOA Alive 2020

Photo Credit: Jade Ehlers





