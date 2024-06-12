Hinds Share First-Ever Spanish Single; Will Embark on International Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Spanish indie rockers Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote, recently announced their utterly triumphant fourth, VIVA HINDS, out September 6th via Lucky Number. Today, following the release of “Coffee” and “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck, the band share a brand new single. Entitled “En Forma,” the track is the band’s first release to be sung entirely in Spanish. With rapid-fire delivery, the duo mirror the head-spinning anxiety of the onset of a panic attack on this song.

On the new single, Carlotta shares “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn't, I couldn't cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.” Ana adds, “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

Shortly after the band made their debut ten years ago, they hit what felt like an insurmountable obstacle – they had to change their name from Deers to Hinds for legal reasons. But, as their fans began to greet them at shows by cheering “¡VIVA HINDS!”, the band soon realized that what initially felt like an ending was actually just the beginning. Fast forward to 2023, and VIVA HINDS was written by the band’s co-founders, co-vocalists, co-guitarists and co-songwriters Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote after a series of endings. They hit a creative rut after releasing their 2020 album The Prettiest Curse, and their bassist and drummer devastatingly decided to leave the band. They also split with their management team, lost touring revenue due to lockdowns, and were without a label for the first time. But when Perrote and Cosials got together to write again it became clear that their connection, one so special that they call themselves “millionaires in friendship,” would be all they needed to get them through. VIVA HINDS – the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds’ career – is only the beginning.

VIVA HINDS will be released on September 6th via Lucky Number. Recorded in rural France, the album was produced by Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineered by the GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg), and includes a collaboration with Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten, in addition to Beck. See below for album artwork and tracklisting, and pre-order the album now HERE.

The band has already announced a massive stateside return later this fall, and today, they announce new international dates. Pre-sale access for new dates begin Friday, June 14th - 9am BST / 10am CET with general sale starting Wednesday, June 19th at 10am local. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tracklist

1. Hi, How Are You

2. The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

3. Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

4. Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)

5. Superstar

6. Mala Vista

7. On My Own

8. Coffee

9. En Forma

10. Bon Voyage

Tour Dates

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette

October 9th - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

October 12th – San Diego, CA - Casbah

October 15th – San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

October 20th – Madison, WI - High Noon

October 21st – Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto - Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC - Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

January 16th - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

January 18th - Valencia, Spain - Sala Jerusalem

January 24th - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló

February 17th - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

February 18th - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon

February 20th - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

February 21st - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

February 22nd - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

February 24th - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

February 25th - Southampton, UK - Papillon

February 28th - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique (Museum)

March 1st - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

March 3rd - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

March 4th - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

March 5th - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

March 7th - Paris, France - La Bellevilloise

More on VIVA HINDS:

Effervescent since inception, Hinds took off instantly over a decade ago when, after spending one too many nights out watching guy friends play guitar, Perrote and Cosials decided that they would learn the instrument, write songs, and start a band. Their scrappy ethic, infectious onstage personalities, and knack for writing hooks made their debut album, 2016’s Leave Me Alone, a buzzy hit, and they kept the momentum going with I Don’t Run in 2018. Since those formative early days, the band made their television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, won over crowds at festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury, played nearly 500 shows globally (with many of them sold-out), opened for the likes of Coldplay and The Strokes, worked with brands like Chanel and Stella McCartney, started their own limited edition cruelty-free makeup line, have been included in various movie soundtracks, and more. Through it all, they nurtured the intense bond that brought them together in the first place.

“We started the band because we are so safe and comfortable with each other. Our relationship is unbreakable,” Cosials says. “This connection between us hasn’t changed since the very beginning. We still finish each other’s ideas, laugh at each other’s jokes and rhyme each other’s lines. Maintaining that enthusiasm for music and for Hinds through the years may seem extremely difficult to find, but it’s something that only can happen with your very best friend.”

It’s been four years since Hinds released Prettiest Curse, the longest gap they’ve taken between albums, and in that time frame, the girls tended the joyful spirit that made them want to start a band with help from a few critical collaborators and friends. Initially, the girls shared their demos with Sean Silverman (Beach Weather) on a trip to Los Angeles, who also showed them a pedal effect they’d never used before, one that would go on to influence the sonic landscape of VIVA HINDS.

VIVA HINDS doesn’t tell a single story. Instead, the album navigates a spectrum of raw emotion, ones the Perrote and Cosials have experienced together and as individuals. Hinds’ moodboard included references to artists like the Moldy Peaches, Daniel Johnston, and Courtney Barnett, reminders that legendary songs are made without expectation, that a studio filled with gear doesn’t guarantee an album full of heart.

To record, they decamped to two homes in rural France, each time revisiting their notebooks, where they’d drawn up a list of the words they hoped to channel in the recording process: honest, optimistic, wild, sarcastic, indestructible. “This isn’t a rational album, this is made with emotions, in no specific order. We never sat down to think what we should write about, we sat down to write about what we were going through. We didn’t choose a ‘new look,’ we didn’t wanna pretend to be mature, or appear as a more sophisticated band. To me it is cohesive, but it’s not a fairy tale or a brainy narrative. It’s heart-driven,” Cosials says. Accompanied by producer Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee) and Grammy-nominated engineer Tom Roach, the girls fit what they could into two vehicles – guitars, bass, drums, pedals, synths – and built studios in the living area of each location. The intimate settings made for a beautiful, creative experience; at one of the houses, it was so quiet out that they were able to record with the windows open, and when they were done for the day, walk to the sea.

Photo Credit: Dario Vazquez

