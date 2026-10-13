High Water Fest Announces 2027 Lineup With Jack Johnson, Mt. Joy
The South Carolina festival will present 20 acts across two stages with no overlapping sets at the waterfront venue.
South Carolina's High Water Festival will return to North Charleston's Riverfront Park, located along the banks of the Cooper River, on April 17-18, 2027. The festival will feature 20 acts across two stages with no overlapping sets.
Artists set to perform at High Water 2027 include headliners multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson and Mt. Joy alongside Death Cab For Cutie, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Revivalists, The Head and the Heart, Ole 60, Congress the Band, Mat Kearney, Finn Wolfhard, GoldFord, West 22nd, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Alyssa Grace, Hazlett, Marlon Funaki, Penelope Road, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Angela Autumn, and Susannah Joffe.
High Water returns in 2027 following another banner year for the festival, which earned a 2026 Pollstar Award nomination for Music Festival of the Year (Global; Under 30K Attendance). The peer-voted industry recognition underscored High Water's reputation for pairing thoughtfully curated lineups with an intimate waterfront setting and a distinctly Southern celebration of music, food and community.
The 2027 presale is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, from 10-11am ET, offering a presale passcode to access special discounted pricing for 2-Day GA Tickets for one hour only. 1-Day GA and all GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale at the same time. A public on sale will follow if tickets remain at 11am ET Thursday, October 15. To purchase tickets and view the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.
A Celebration of Music, Food, and Libations – High Water is a haven for foodies, showcasing the tastiest flavors around. In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can purchase festival and artist merch onsite.
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