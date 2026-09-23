SNACKTIME to Reunite With MT. JOY in Camden Sept. 25

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Philadelphia band SNACKTIME joined Mt. Joy on stage at Madison Square Garden last Thursday, just days after opening for and performing with the band in Toronto. Earlier this week SNACKTIME announced that they'll join Mt. Joy again on September 25 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

Reflecting on a night few musicians ever get to experience, the band shared, 'We met Matt Quinn and the band at Newport Folk Fest in 2025. Our Philadelphia connection made for an easy first impression and friendship. A few months later, we teamed up with Mt. Joy at their headlining show at the Mann Center in Philly. Since feeling the passion of their sold out crowd and the energy radiating from the stage, we've hoped to have that experience with them again. We were so grateful to open for, and join the band, in Toronto last week. Last night in New York City at the historic Madison Square Garden was an entirely new level. And we can't wait to make magic happen again in Camden, NJ next week. We leave these rooms inspired, hearts on fire, and ready to make the same impact with our own music.'

The MSG appearance came in the midst of SNACKTIME's current tour with Devon Gilfillian. Earlier that same evening, the band performed with Gilfillian at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn before heading to Manhattan to join their friends in Mt. Joy at Madison Square Garden.

The latest milestone comes just weeks after SNACKTIME released their new single 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay,' their first release in partnership with Thirty Tigers and the first taste of their debut album, due in 2027. Produced and mixed by Justin Lucas (Daniel Caesar, Khalid) and mastered by triple GRAMMY winner Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Robyn), the sunny yet contemplative track pairs pulsing beats and flitting guitars with the band's signature brass and Nico Bryant's soulful vocals, building to a huge, hard-to-resist hook.

It's been a year defined by both major stages and spontaneous collaborations. At Newport Folk Festival in July, SNACKTIME joined Ms Lauryn Hill on stage, sat in with Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, The Barr Brothers, Gilfillian, and Trousdale. During their own Newport set, they welcomed Gilfillian, Trousdale, and Louis Cato to the stage. The band also made their Lollapalooza debut this summer following their first headlining tour earlier this year.

SNACKTIME continues its tour with Gilfillian this fall, with upcoming stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a return to New York City at Sony Hall in November. See all dates below.

Born from free performances in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square during the summer of 2020, SNACKTIME has built a reputation as one of the country's most dynamic live bands and fearless collaborators. Since making their Newport Folk Festival debut in 2025, the band's momentum has continued to build with performances at Boston Calling and Roots Picnic; a tour supporting Fitz and the Tantrums; a stint as the house band for ESPN's They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce; a nomination for 'Self-Released Record of the Year' at the 2026 Libera Awards; and inclusion on the National Independent Venue Association's annual NIVA Live List, recognizing the country's top emerging live acts.

Combining soul, funk, jazz, hip-hop, rock, punk, and R&B into a singular sound, SNACKTIME has earned acclaim for its electrifying live performances and spontaneous musical chemistry. The band's appearances alongside Mt. Joy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and others further underscore SNACKTIME's growing reputation as musicians' musicians, equally at home leading their own explosive performances and sharing the stage with some of today's most respected artists.

SNACKTIME is Nico Bryant (Vocals), Sam Gellerstein (Bass), Austin Marlow (Drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (Guitar), Eric Sherman (Trumpet, Guitar), Michael Spearman (Trombone, Keys), and Ben Stocker (Tenor Sax).

Catch SNACKTIME on the Tour

9/25 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion $

10/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

10/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios +

10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

10/10 - W. Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre +

11/11 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall +

$Shows with Mt. Joy

+Shows with Devon Gilfillian

Photo Credit: Kaden Morris



Photo Credit: Kaden Morris

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