He Is We Signs with InVogue Records

He Is We have signed with Ohio based InVogue Records. Their brand new single will be out Feb 14th and is titled "Amazing Grace." The new single will mark the first new music released since 2018.

Pre-save/pre-add "Amazing Grace" here: https://orcd.co/heiswe.

Washington based He Is We is fronted by vocalist Rachel Taylor. HIW's debut album, released in 2010, hit the Billboard charts and accumulated over 100 million streams. In 2017 the follow-up album was released and has already racked up nearly 50 million streams online.

"Regardless of how far I've tried to run from this industry, the unconditional support has pulled me back in and reminded me of why it is I need music. I'm blown away that I'd given up on myself and the heartbeat of He Is We never gave up on me. The fan base kept air in my lungs and brought me back to life. I just want to hug every person who held me together when falling apart became so easy," says Taylor.

"I've been a huge fan of He Is We for years so having the opportunity to release this new single, I couldn't pass it up. I'm really excited to be working with Rachel on this new chapter of music she is creating" says InVogue Records owner Nick Moore.





