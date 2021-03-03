Hayley Kiyoko Launches New Fragrance 'Hue'

Trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko's new gender-inclusive fragrance, "HUE," has officially arrived. Powered by Warner Music Artist Services, Atlantic Records and Brands With Purpose in collaboration with Slate Brands, "HUE" is available to order now at huebyhayley.com. HUE-branded merchandise items are also available today at hayleykiyokoofficial.com/store. All merchandise purchases include a limited-edition HUE-scented bracelet.

"Perfume has been a massive part of my queer experience," Hayley told Vogue during last month's exclusive announcement interview. "I remember feeling famous in middle school because girls said that I smelled good. They wouldn't date me. They didn't have crushes on me. But they said I smelled good, and that was like a huge thing for me, and I've carried that throughout my life. I want to give that power and that armor to my fans, even if they're sitting at home!"

An audacious scent designed as an expression of liberation, freedom, and self-empowerment, "HUE" is packaged with a vibrant portrait of Hayley designed by illustrator Liz Hirsch, exemplifying the variety of hues within every individual. As an artist determined to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community throughout her body of work, it was imperative that Kiyoko's first fragrance embody that same spirit of acceptance and inclusivity.

Since the initial pre-order announcement, "HUE" has received coverage from a variety of high-profile publications including Allure, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, PAPER, Page Six Style and more. With its irresistible, floral, and fruity aroma, "HUE" embodies Hayley's very essence from start to finish. Bold, energetic, and just a little disruptive, sparkling top notes of blood orange, watermelon and freesia unfold into an expressive, feminine heart of blooming peony petals, lychee, rose and pink magnolia. Warm and cocooning, the background develops into a simple aphrodisiac, as milky undertones of creamy cacao blanc merge with a soft, sensual trail of skin musk.

"HUE" was created by Kiyoko in collaboration with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot of Cosmo Fragrances and developmental support by Bart Schmidt. Atlantic Records worked with Warner Music Artist Services and Brands With Purpose to facilitate Hayley's partnership with Slate Brands. A concentrated eau de parfum designed for longer wear and enhanced ambrosial notes, "HUE" includes many of Slate Brands' exclusive ingredients, including Rose and Cacao Blanc Craftivity®, and is also vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and paraben-free.

"Like Hayley, we wanted the fragrance to be an expression of liberation, freedom, and self-empowerment," says Constance. "'Not easily defined, complicated, powerful and worthy' were things Hayley reiterated numerous times."

"Hayley is the perfect partner since she knows exactly what she wants and takes control of the creative process," says Slate Brands' Judah Abraham. "To create 'HUE,' she met numerous times with the creative team and the perfumers. The pandemic made it all a bit more challenging to connect and meet, but we had plenty of virtual get-togethers and smelling sessions."

Photo Credit: Trevor Flores