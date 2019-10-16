Haunt The Woods Drop Acoustic Video for 'Fly'

Cornish ambient rock four-piece Haunt The Woods have shared the beautiful acoustic video of their new track, 'Fly', ahead of their headline show at London's The Islington on November 27th.



Momentarily abandoning their usual immersive soundscapes and featuring only a piano and singer Jonathan Stafford's solo vocals, the track is stunningly minimal; accentuating its subtle power and emphasising its touching lyrical sentiment to convey a cathartic outpouring of emotion. The track is accompanied by a beautiful black and white video, reflecting its simplistic and stripped-back artistry.



The video follows the release of the band's most recent single, 'Amethyst', the latest to be taken from their upcoming debut album, details of which will be revealed soon. Blending sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channelling influences from the likes of Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver, Haunt The Woods have crafted a distinctive sound, glistening with ambient swells and underpinned by expressive rhythms and masterly songwriting.



The band released two EPs, The Line and Circle last year, and have performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Boardmasters and Port Elliot, as well as selling out a bi-monthly residency at Plymouth Barbican Theatre, and headlining Plymouth Pavilions 'Introduces' showcase.



The band have also performed sold-out shows at London's Old Blue Last and St Pancras Old Church and supported a range of artists from the likes of Sunset Sons to KT Tunstall. Tickets for their headline show at The Islington on the 27th November are available here.





