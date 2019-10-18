HappyBirthdayCalvin to Release New Single Nov. 1

Today, HappyBirthdayCalvin commemorated his birthday by not only unveiling a life-size birthday card in his hometown of Chicago, but also announcing the release date for his next single "Out Of Time" on November 1.

HappyBirthdayCalvin is dropping a birthday freestyle exclusively on Soundcloud on Friday.

The track illuminates his unmatched fusion of masterful melodies and nimble raps, showcasing his sizzling signature style. It has all the makings of another anthem from the Chi-Town rising star.

Additionally, HappyBirthdayCalvin stars in a brand new Mars Reel mini-documentary alongside none other than Peoria, IL high school basketball phenomenon Adam Miller.

The video follows both rising talents as they do what they do best. After opening on the HITCO recording artist in the studio, we see Miller on the court-joined by HappyBirthdayCalvin who puts down one three after another during some street ball. The two bond and connect over basketball and so much more.

Meanwhile, NBA star and fellow-Chi town native Alfonzo McKinnie appears and offers invaluable and indispensable advice to "stay focused." They surely take it to heart.

Last month, he shut down the Pyer Moss fashion show, making a stunning New York Fashion Week debut. Billboard also exclusively premiered HappyBirthdayCalvin's latest single "Alone"and wrote, "Backed by a guitar-laden instrumental, the Chicago native vulnerably bares his soul on the loner anthem, which preaches undertones of self-love."

Since emerging in January, he has impressively amassed over 15 million total streams and counting across his growing catalog!

Get ready to Celebrate with him in 2019!

HappyBirthdayCalvin employs the powers of a highly active imagination to magnify the scope of hip-hop. The 17-year-old Chicago rapper/producer went from scribbling down his dreams word-for-word and penning poems in middle school, to shining at ChiArts: Chicago High School of the Arts. While there, he began racking up countless streams on Soundcloud. Born and raised in a single parent home, Calvin developed a fascination with poetry, and eventually for hip-hop as well, sparked by Lil Wayne, Kanye West, G Herbo, Tyler The Creator, and Kid Cudi, to name a few. In high school, he turned his rhymes into music, crafting beats and recording himself on Frooty Loops. In late 2018, he caught the attention of Peezy of At The Studio, an independent Chicago label, and has since flourished. Since teaming up, he's released two three-song EPs, No Friends 1 & 2, that created a buzz that has him slated to be one of the most exciting new acts on the rise.

Photo Credit: Vogue.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories