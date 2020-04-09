Halston Dare to Release New Single 'Replace You'

Burgeoning pop singer-songwriter Halston Dare is set to debut her latest single, "Replace You" on April 24th via streaming services worldwide. Taking influence from top artists such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels, and Lennon Stella, Dare joins the alt-pop movement, blending pop melodies, powerful lyrics and a sexy club beat. The songstress uses her hypnotic voice to guide listeners through those days when you need to be reminded you're a badass and that no one can make you feel like you don't deserve the best, both in life and in relationships.

"Replace You" was written in December 2019 during an argument Dare was having with an ex-boyfriend revealing "I came into the studio the next morning with Michelle Buzz (Dare's co-writer and producer) and told her 'this kid is acting like he isn't replaceable, I'll show him,' and that's the start of how we wrote 'Replace You.'"

"The single is about coming to grips with the fact that you're in charge and never forgetting where you stand in your life. The song talks about all the possibilities life, or a relationship, can throw at you and choosing to show your worth, independence and most confident self."

The sultry, empowering single was co-written by Dare and musician Michelle Buzz, who also produced the song, in the laid back environment of Buzz's Los Angeles home studio.

"Michelle Buzz has been by my side throughout this journey of me finding my new sound, and has helped me evolve emotionally into who I am today. Without her, so much of my music would not be where it is today," Dare says of her relationship with Buzz.

As one of the brightest young voices in both the musical and digital influencer space, Halston Dare is known for her Cover Monday Instagram series. Her talent was immediately noticed, leading to Dare opening for Danity Kane in summer of 2019 and the release of her previous singles "Something Special" and "Drowned Love."





