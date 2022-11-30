Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HOOGENBOOM Announces Debut LP 'Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage)'

The album will be out on February 11, 2023.

Nov. 30, 2022  

HOOGENBOOM, the new project from California-based singer and songwriter Brandon Hoogenboom, announced its debut album Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage), out on February 11, 2023 via Brooklyn-based record label and management company Rose Garden (Monster Rally, Runnner).

Across the album's nine tracks, Brandon zooms in on the highs and lows of friendships and relationships, unafraid to explore life's uncomfortable corners, as demonstrated on today's single "The Violinist (Paralyzed & Penalized)." Shifting seamlessly between time signatures as Brandon's carefully arranged symphony of harmonies provide a guiding hand, it's both a lament and an awakening, with Brandon reflecting on the fallout of a relationship between him and an old friend and bandmate.

The bright melodies and warm instrumentation as heard on both today's single and last month's "Skipping Town" are undercut with Brandon's reflective lyricism, which finds him ruminating on a dark period in his life that the album title gestures towards. "I had a tendency to take things too far in an attempt to cope with what felt like the breakup of a tight-knit family," he explains while discussing the title's meaning.

"A lot of this album is me taking the time to address my issues inside and outside of the band, and it's taken a decade for me to really understand that period of my life and be able to move on. This is me learning how much I need to take the reins of my own life and my own story."

But don't let the name fool you: Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) is a resplendent collection of bold, beatific melodies cut with Brandon's deeply felt, introspective songwriting. "A lot of emotion went into these songs," he says while talking about what the album means to him.

"This is the first collection of recorded music that I'm really proud of, and it feels like it's just the beginning-but every day I'm pushing myself and my art forward, too." Ultimately, it represents a showcase for Brandon's talents when it comes to crafting songs you can live within-rich with atmospherics without skimping on an irresistible tunefulness that sounds both timeless and immediate.

Rose Garden is a newly-formed artist management company and record label home to artists such as Runnner, Monster Rally, RUMTUM, Bolinas and HOOGENBOOM based in Brooklyn, New York. Rose Garden is the brainchild of artist manager and music supervisor Ethan Converse, previously of the Brooklyn management, sync and PR company, Sub Rosa Curation.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Sierra Rose



