HOLLY Unveils Debut Single 'Looking For My Peace'

Soul-searching is personified in "Looking For My Peace," the newest single from experimental electronic producer HOLLY. Marking his debut on his new imprint iLex via Ingrooves/UMG, HOLLY delves into a deeper relationship with the creative process, expressing complete control over his output. "Looking For My Peace" combines elements of harsh noise percussion and delicate synth melodies that represent the emotional ebb and flow of life.

The accompanying music video is directed by Daito Manabe and Muryo Honma of the prestigious Japanese design group Rhizomatiks. The naturalistic, hypnotic feel of the visuals is meant to enhance the spiritual effect of the music for the listener on a striking multi-sensory journey. Speaking about the direction of the "Looking For My Peace" video, Manabe and Honma shared the details of their layered approach.

"With MIKIKO from ELEVENPLAY as a supervisor, Shigo Okamoto, a prominent dancer from Japan, turned the vibe of the song into energetic dance choreography to express the evolution of life. The Rhizomatiks crew took the motion data of his dance performance to depict the process of life traveling through the world by showing the border of the inside world of the body and the outside world of nature crossing and merging together."

"I'm very happy to release my new song 'Looking For My Peace'. It's been a while since I've released my own music and to be back on my release schedule with such a personal record that talks about this inner self-search for peace and bliss, expressing it through my music and bringing the incredible storytelling and visuals from Rhizomatiks is a big one for me. One of my life priorities is to keep leveling up and I feel like I was able to accomplish it with my new project, where I also focused on showcasing more who I am musically and creatively. I hope you enjoy the art!" - HOLLY

The "Looking For My Peace" music video will premiere on a billboard in Shibuya Crossing on July 21st, 2022, with the single available on all DSPs the same day.

When choosing a name for his producer project, Portuguese musician Miguel Oliveira drew inspiration from his childhood nickname and his reverent feelings toward his craft. As HOLLY, Oliveira has shared his music around the world and earned a GRAMMY nomination by expressing his authenticity through his explorative approach to music, an art form he deems holy.

Playing stages at Escape Halloween, Shambala, NOS Alive, and Coachella, HOLLY's award-winning production and mixing skills continue to capture the attention of fans and peers alike. With his 2017 win in the first-ever A-Trak Goldie Awards Beat Battle, HOLLY has continued to grow as a multi-talented artist. Deftly subverting genre expectations, HOLLY has blended the sounds of hip hop and electronic music in his own enigmatic style. His versatility is shown in his extensive discography. Producing projects for numerous hip-hop artists such as CL, Danny Brown, and Uno The Activist, HOLLY has also collaborated with some of dance music's most notable tastemakers such as Baauer, Machinedrum, and The Bloody Beetroots. Having released on the largest electronic music labels to date, including Insomniac Records, Vision Records, Fool's Gold, and Monstercat, HOLLY continues to impress with his innovative style.

His mixtape, Dark Skies & Holy Grail, was released in 2020 via HARD Records to critical acclaim. In 2022, HOLLY's work with Baauer was featured in a pivotal scene of Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The key sync placement depicts Pattinson in the now-shuttered Printworks, making the producer's hard-hitting GRAMMY-nominated collaboration even more culturally impactful.

His upcoming Minha Vida (translating to "My Life") releases are a collection of highly-anticipated personal works. The first chapter in a trilogy of EPs, Minha Vida Love will set the stage for Sadness and Hope, to be released on HOLLY's new imprint iLex. Minha Vida Love's debut single "Looking For My Peace" is a reflection of the producer's evolution artistically and spiritually, with the emotional aura of the song brought to life by Michael McAfee and influential artist Daito Manabe of leading Japanese design group Rhizomatiks.

Watch the new music video here: