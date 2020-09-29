HAWKESTREL Release Second Album 'PIONEERS OF SPACE'

Listen to the new single "Day of the Quake" below.

Hot on the tail feathers of last year's debut album from Hawkestrel, the project spearheaded by former Hawkwind bass player Alan Davey, comes this brand-new album from the quintessential Hawkwind supergroup! Made up of more Hawkwind alumni than any previous project, Hawkestrel is truly the next evolution of this legendary British rock legacy.

The new album, Pioneers Of Space, continues the sci-fi adventures with a mix of original compositions and bold covers including the wildly adventurous version of Post Malone's megahit "Circles" featuring some stellar guitar work from Hall Of Fame nominee Todd Rundgren. And Rundgren isn't the only special guest here; also contributing their talents are former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, prog legend David Cross, electric violinist L. Shankar, wild man Arthur Brown, MC5's Wayne Kramer, and lots more!

For a taste of what's in store, the first single from the album "Day Of The Quake" is currently available on all digital platforms. The track is a complete revamp of a rare early '80s recording from Hawkwind's much loved poet laureate, Robert Calvert. Davey enthuses about the track saying, "From the lyrical genius that is Bob Calvert comes 'Day of the Quake.' This masterclass of English poetics gets married up to some up-tempo exciting music I wrote with the one and only Mick Taylor guesting on lead guitar and the legendary Nik Turner on sax. Get ready to rumble!"

Pioneers Of Space will be available starting October 16 in a digipak CD and two vinyl configurations: a special double vinyl set with a bonus EP or the single LP set in RED colored vinyl! Stream "Day of the Quake" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles