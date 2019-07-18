Guster Covers Labi Siffre's CRYING, LAUGHING, LOVING, LYING

In 1972, London-born musician, poet and openly gay singer-songwriter Labi Siffre released "Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying," a tender love ballad that deals squarely with homophobia and racism. While never having an international hit or labeled a "superstar", the multi-talented Siffre built a cult following with covers by Rod Stewart and Olivia-Newton John and samples byKanye West, Jay-Z and most famously by Eminem on "My Name Is."

Unafraid to speak up against injustice, protest songs take on issues of their day, but transcend their eras to speak to future generations. Partnering with WXPN, Guster shares their cover of "Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying", a respectful rework that honors the unassuming protest song for a new generation (out tomorrow).

"The Great Algorithm In The Sky™ dropped a doozy on me years ago- 'Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying.' Not to give too much credit as anything with a one/zero knows I'm a sucker for simple, powerfully delivered, delicate undiscovered 70's jams. What I DIDN'T anticipate was how much this quiet protest song would crawl into my skin. Labi, raised as a Catholic but outspoken as both an atheist and as a gay man, manages to convey the struggle of identity and romance and longing in a few short bars. This one is in the tower of song," says frontman Ryan Miller.

Guster is currently touring U.S. in support of their new album Look Alive. They'll play a number shows in mid-July and then head east, kicking things off with a sold-out show at the Minnesota Zoo. In addition, the tour includes festival performances at WXPN's Xponential Music Festival, NYC's Central Park SummerStage, Nashville's Live on The Green and On The Ocean, a weekend music festival that is hosted and curated by the band. The tour will culminate in Portland, OR with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra. Always looking to push creatively, the band has already shared the stage with the Boston Pops, as well as the Dallas, Colorado, and Vermont symphony orchestras. Tickets are on sale now, please visit www.guster.com for more info.

Look Alive - Guster's first new album in four years - was released to widespread praise with features inUSA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly and the Los Angeles Times. NPR Music called it "sparkling" and Relix said it was "their greatest stylistic leap yet." Lead single "Overexcited" received significant radio airplay, landing Top 10 at Triple A with support from stations like KCRW/Los Angeles, KBCO/Denver, KINK/Portland, WFUV/New York, WXRT/Chicago, KXT/Denver, WXPN/Philadelphia, SiriusXM's "The Loft" and more. The band performed the song on Late Night With Seth Meyers andCBS Saturday Morning. Listen to the full album here: http://smarturl.it/GusterLookAlive.

7/22/19 - Apple Valley, MN @ Weesner Family Amphitheater at Minnesota Zoo w/ Mikaela Davis

7/23/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater w/ Mikaela Davis

7/25/19 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch

7/26/19 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues w/ Mikaela Davis

7/27/19 - Jamestown, NY @ Reg Lenna Center for the Arts w/ Mikaela Davis

7/28/19 - Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Fest

7/30/19 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork w/ Mikaela Davis

7/31/19 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater w/ Mikaela Davis

8/1/19 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center w/ Mikaela Davis

8/2/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

8/3/19 - Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farm-Brewery

8/7/19 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

8/8/19 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage w/ Rubblebucket

8/9/19 - Portland, ME @ First Parish Church // On The Ocean 2019

8/10/19 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point // On The Ocean 2019

8/11/19 - Portland, ME @ Sunday Funday Events // On The Ocean 2019

8/24/19 - Gloucester, MA @ Riverfest Seaside Music Festival

8/30/19 - Nashville, TN @ Live on the Green

9/7/19 - Toledo, OH @ Hensville Park Concert Series

9/21 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall w/Oregon Symphony Orchestra





