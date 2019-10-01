Gucci Mane Releases WOPTOBER II

Atlantic recording artist Gucci Mane has officially announced the release of his much-anticipated new album. WOPTOBER II - the groundbreaking rap icon's 15th studio album and 101st overall project - arrives Thursday, October 17th at 9pm PT at all music retailers and streaming services.

WOPTOBER II features exclusive cover art from Gucci's upcoming global campaign partnership with his namesake luxury brand Gucci, from the new Cruise 2020 #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP ad campaign, shot by iconic filmmaker/photographer Harmony Korine. Gucci Mane most recently sat front row at the Gucci SS20 fashion show in Milan, in following which Hypebeast speculated that there could be something in the works between the two. View behind-the-scenes photos from the Gucci campaign HERE (Photographer credit to Harmony Korine; Creative director credit to Alessandro Michele; Art director credit to Christopher Simmonds).

The album will include Gucci Mane's latest release, "Richer Than Errybody (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)." "Richer Than Errybody" drew high profile acclaim upon its release last month. "The rambunctious cut leads with Gucci Mane chanting its extremely catchy hook," raved Uproxx, "before YoungBoy settles in and handles the beat with his own verse." Perhaps HotNewHipHop said it best: "('Richer Than Errybody') is one of those tracks with a perfect cruising vibe-or it will make you want to spend money you don't have."

WOPTOBER II arrives hot on the heels of Gucci's most recent mixtape, DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR, available now at all music retailers and streaming services HERE. The acclaimed mixtape includes the summer anthems, "Love Thru The Computer (Feat. Justin Bieber)," "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)," and "Proud Of You," all available for individual streaming and download. In addition, both "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)" and "Proud Of You" are joined by a new companion video, streaming now at the official Gucci Mane YouTube channel HERE.

DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR in turn followed last year's smash EVIL GENIUS , available for streaming and download HERE. Hailed by NME as "a perfect distillation of his talent," the album includes such hit singles as "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" and "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)," both also available for individual streaming and download. The two tracks are accompanied by hugely popular companion videos: "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)" currently boasts over 11 million individual YouTube views HERE, while the "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" visual has drawn more than 14 million views HERE.

As if that weren't enough, EVIL GENIUS also includes the 3x RIAA platinum certified blockbuster, "Wake Up In The Sky," alongside Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, available now for streaming and download HERE. The track's official companion video, directed by Mars, has also proven a phenomenon, now with over 297 million individual views HERE.

Long known as an electrifying live artist, Gucci Mane recently rocked Atlanta, GA's 10th annual One Musicfest, prompting the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to write, "(Gucci) took the audience on a journey throughout his career both visually and sonically, showcasing old photos of himself on the screen as he rapped both newer songs such as the Migos-assisted 'I Get the Bag' and Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles,' and older cuts such as 'I Think I Love Her,' 'Bricks,' and 'Make the Trap Say Aye' (sans OJ Da Juiceman)...Gucci's hour-long set was a reminder of just how prolific the Zone 6 rapper has been, as well as how intertwined his sound has become with Atlanta's rap legacy."

Widely regarded as the most influential underground rapper of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard 's "Top Rap Albums" chart and more Top 20 singles that any other hip-hop artist in history. EVIL GENIUS marked Gucci's first full-length release since his prolific 2017 culminated with the acclaimed EL GATO: THE HUMAN GLACIER. That album in turn followed the RIAA gold certified MR. DAVIS, highlighted by the 3x platinum hit single, "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," recently certified platinum by the RIAA and joined by a massively popular companion video, now boasting over 376 million views at Gucci Mane's official YouTube channel alone.





