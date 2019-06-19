Gucci Mane Announces New Mixtape 'Delusions Of Grandeur'

Gucci Mane has officially announced the title and release date for his newest project. "Delusions Of Grandeur" will be available this Friday, June 21st. Additionally, Gucci Mane has dropped yet another track from the mixtape, "Proud Of You" along with companion video out now.

"Proud Of You" marks the third release off "Delusions Of Grandeur," the first being "Love Thru The Computer" featuring Justin Bieber followed by "Backwards" featuring Meek Mill, the video for which was released this past Monday.

"Delusions Of Grandeur" is Gucci Mane's first project following 2018's EVIL GENIUS. EVIL GENIUS includes an array of hot features - including Quavo, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 21 Savage, and Lil Skies - alongside such hit singles as 3x Platinum certified "Wake Up In The Sky," with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, the companion video for which, directed by Mars, has proven a true phenomenon, now with over 270 million individual views. EVIL GENIUS also includes "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" and "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)," both tracks are accompanied by hugely popular companion videos: "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)" currently boasts 10 million individual YouTube views HERE, while "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" visual has drawn more than 13 million views.

EVIL GENIUS marked Gucci Mane's first full-length release since his prolific 2017 culminated with the acclaimed "EL GATO: THE HUMAN GLACIER." That album followed the RIAA gold certified "MR. DAVIS," highlighted by the 4x platinum hit single, "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," and joined by a massively popular companion video, now boasting over 431 million views at Gucci Mane's official YouTube channel alone.

Gucci Mane - who presented "Best Collaboration" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - recently been featured in GQ's September issue. Other recent cover appearances include the December issue of 032c Magazine and The New York Times Magazine's March 2018 "25 Songs That Tell us Where Music Is Going" feature.





