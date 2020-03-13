Grouplove Releases New Album HEALER

Canvasback Music and Atlantic Records are proud to announce that Grouplove have released their fourth studio album Healer; available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The album, produced by Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio) and Malay (Frank Ocean), includes lead single "Deleter," which is currently top ten on the alternative radio chart.

Today's album release comes alongside the announcement of Grouplove's partnership with climate company CHOOOSE, unveiled exclusively via Rolling Stone. The acclaimed live act has officially made history as the first-ever US band certified by The United Nations to pledge climate positivity on their future tour dates - teaming up with CHOOOSE to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their tour and pledge sustainable practices. Through the partnership, they will also offset the carbon footprint by providing funding for the FinnSurya Solar Power Project - a CO2-reducing initiative in Rupaheli, India that replaces fossil fuel with renewable energy.

In addition to partnering with CHOOOSE, Grouplove is proud to be teaming up the The Ally Coalition, working to bring organizations that support at-risk LGBTQ youth to each show. On all forthcoming dates, they will also be joined HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media.

With the safety of their fans top of mind and at the advice of health professionals, Grouplove announced yesterday that they will be postponing their previously announced tour dates, with plans to reschedule and honor existing ticketholders.

Grouplove kicked off Healer at the top of 2020 with the release of their lead single "Deleter" in January. After its premiere on Sirius XM, the track and companion video were met with widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Billboard hailed the "much-anticipated return" as "political and powerful" while Consequence of Sound stated, "it's almost impossible to hear ['Deleter'] without imagining the band dancing around the recording studio. For the first single from a new album, it certainly bodes well for the musical direction Grouplove are going in."

Last week, Grouplove released the track "Youth," which arrived alongside a glistening, avantgarde video, starring Grace Zabriskie (Twin Peaks, Seinfeld) and premiering via PAPER.

Recorded at El Paso, TX's famed Sonic Ranch with producer Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) and at Larrabee Studios in Los Angeles with Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), Healer marks the first new album from Grouplove since 2016's acclaimed third LP, BIG MESS.

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola.





