Grouplove Announce New Album HEALER + North American Headline Tour

Canvasback Music and Atlantic Records are proud to announce the eagerly awaited new album from Grouplove. Healer arrives everywhere on Friday, March 13th; pre-orders are available beginning today HERE .

Last week, Grouplove kicked off HEALER with the release of their lead single, " Deleter ." After its premiere on Sirius XM, the track and companion video were met with widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Billboard hailed the "much-anticipated return" as "political and powerful" while Consequence of Sound stated, "It's almost impossible to hear the song without imagining the band dancing around the recording studio. For the first single from a new album, it certainly bodes well for the musical direction Grouplove are going in."

"Deleter" arrived alongside an equally anarchic, high-energy companion video, directed by award-winning cinematographer Chris Blauvelt companion video that was directed by Chris Blauvelt, who served as Cinematographer on Jonah Hill's directorial debut Mid90s.

Grouplove will embark on the wide-spread US headline Healer tour, kicking off March 18th at Santa Fe, NM's Meow Wolf and then traveling the United States through late May (see trailer HERE and full itinerary below and HERE ). Artist and Songkick pre-sales begin Thursday, January 16 at 10AM local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public for most markets on Friday, January 17 at 10AM local. Australian rock group Le Shiv, will support the first half of the tour with fellow Canvasback label-mates Jealous of the Birds supporting the second half. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.grouplovemusic.com .

Grouplove are partnering with The Ally Coalition for the Healer tour. The Ally Coalition is working with the band to bring organizations that support at-risk LGBTQ youth to each show. They will also be joined on the road by HeadCount , a non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture and digital media.

Recorded at El Paso, TX's famed Sonic Ranch with producer Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) and at Larrabee Studios in Los Angles with Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), Healer marks the first new album from Grouplove since 2016's acclaimed third LP, BIG MESS.

Grouplove has spent much of its existence on tour, including worldwide headline tours, countless festival appearances, and support runs alongside such like-minded artists as Imagine Dragons, Young the Giant, Foster the People, and Florence and the Machine.

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola.

GROUPLOVE HEALER TOUR

MARCH

w/ Le Shiv

18 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

23 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

27 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

28 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

31 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

APRIL

w/ Le Shiv

1 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

4 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

MAY

w/ Jealous of the Birds

7 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Providence, RI - The Strand

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

20 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

ADDITIONAL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED





