Grizz Lee Releases New Single 'Miss You' Featuring Influencer LITFRANK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grizz Lee, the innovative and dynamic artist known for his unique sound and powerful lyrics, has just released his latest single "Miss You," featuring the sensational LITFRANK, an influencer with over one million followers on TikTok. This highly anticipated collaboration is set to captivate listeners worldwide with its emotional depth and infectious beats.

LITFRANK's massive online presence and influence bring an exciting dynamic to the track, promising to attract a vast and diverse audience. His engagement with millions of followers on social media platforms amplifies the reach of "Miss You," making it a must-listen for fans across the globe.

Grizz Lee expressed his excitement about the release, stating, "Working with LITFRANK has been an incredible experience. His energy and passion for music shine through in this track, and I can't wait for our fans to hear it."

"Miss You" follows the successful release of Grizz Lee's previous single "I'm So Dumb," further showcasing his versatility and growth as an artist. This latest release is a testament to his commitment to pushing musical boundaries and creating songs that resonate deeply with his audience.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Follow Grizz Lee on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content:

Stay connected with LITFRANK to see more of his exciting projects:

Don't miss out on the song that's bound to be the soundtrack of the summer. Stream "Miss You" today and join the conversation online using #MissYou and #GrizzLeeXLITFRANK.

About Grizz Lee:

Grizz Lee is a rising star in the music industry, known for his unique blend of genres and heartfelt lyrics. With a growing fanbase and a string of successful releases, Grizz Lee continues to push the boundaries of modern music. Grizz Lee just came off his latest tour titled "A Series of Traumatic Events," further cementing his reputation as a dynamic performer and prolific artist.

About LITFRANK: LITFRANK is an emerging artist and influential social media personality with a massive following on TikTok. Known for his distinctive sound and engaging content, LITFRANK is quickly becoming a household name in the music industry.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



