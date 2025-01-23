Greensky Bluegrass North American Headline Tour Underway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Progressive Bluegrass-Americana troubadours Greensky Bluegrass’ highly anticipated Winter headline tour across North America is underway now. Upcoming dates include stops at New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount, two nights at Chicago’s Salt Shed, two nights at Washington D.C.’s Anthem, Philadelphia’s The Filmore, Boston’s House of Blues and more. See below for a complete list of dates and click HERE for tickets.

Greensky Bluegrass recently covered “Twilight” by The Band for the first time in over 10 years, dedicating the song to the late Garth Hudson.

For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont(banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (Mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass.

The band’s die-hard fans travel in droves across the country and pack multiple-night show runs at iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.

“As songwriters and musicians, we have a need for people to be on board, we’re not just regurgitating the same s,” explains Bruzza.

Hoffman adds, “We aren’t a band all for money. We did it for romantic reasons such as love, catharsis, and because it mattered to us and the listeners. It would be easy to make decisions based on our needs to eat or the desires of others, but that’s not doing it for love. We love what we do, and we’re grateful for the love we receive in return from the people listening.” Bruzza continues, “I hope they know we’re doing this for us and them.”

BLUEGRASS GREENSKY TOUR DATES

January 23—Phoenix, AZ— The Van Buren

January 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

January 25—Del Mar, CA—The Sound

February 5—Wilkes-Barre, PA—F.M. Kirby Center*

February 6—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

February 7—Washington, DC—Anthem*

February 8—Washington, DC—Anthem†

February 11—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts†

February 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount†

February 14—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall†

February 15—Boston, MA—House of Blues†

February 16—Portland, ME—State Theatre†

March 6—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

March 7—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed†

March 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed‡

March 9—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center

March 12—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

March 13—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

March 14—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

March 15—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre

April 12—Augusta, GA—Major Rager

April 19—Atlanta, GA—SweetWater 420 Fest

May 17—Clive, IA—Greenbelt Music Festival

June 27—Eau Claire, WI—Blue Ox Festival

July 4—Garrettsville, OH—Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

July 19—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival

August 9—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

August 15—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 19—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass Bluegrass Festival

September 20—Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

*with Moon Taxi

†with Kitchen Dwellers

‡with Dogs In A Pile

Photo credit: Tobin Voggesser

