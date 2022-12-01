Greensky Bluegrass Announce Winter Tour 2023 Support
Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to announce support for their upcoming 2023 winter tour. They have announced six bands across 16 dates.
Says Anders Beck, "traditionally, we have carried the same support band with us for entire tours, but this winter we are changing that model for the sake of mixing it up. There are so many great bands out there to share the road with and jam with... and for me the most exciting thing about this winter is all the different collaborations we will get to have on stage."
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at greenskybluegrass.com.
GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR
12/7-12/10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico
12/30-31 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA
1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY*
1/13 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY#
1/14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY<>
1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY*
1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ#
1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT - An Evening With
1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA #
1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH+
1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA+
1/27 @ The Anthem | Washington DC=
1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC+
2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH!!
2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO!!
2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL!!
Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.
However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.
For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.
"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."
From This Author - Michael Major
December 1, 2022
Entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, the new double album is the soundtrack to an accompanying board game centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their habitat from destruction. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios.
SABATON Announces Collectible 'Xmas Truce' Popup Vinyl
December 1, 2022
SABATON are unveiling their brand new Christmas Truce Popup vinyl to ring in the festive season. Now available for preorder, this collectible popup vinyl pays tribute to the band’s popular track 'Christmas Truce' from the album The War To End All Wars. The vinyl features 3 variations of the song, including the Symphonic version.
CALL ME MISS CLEO Documentary to Debut on HBO Max
December 1, 2022
This eye-opening film, produced by Gunpowder & Sky, chronicles the rise, fall, and reinvention of controversial and revered ‘90s television psychic Miss Cleo and features testimonials with those closest to her, as well as actresses Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson. Watch the new video trailer now!
Eugene Mirman Shares New Single 'How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa'
December 1, 2022
New from PGF Records, the indie comedy label co-founded by comedian Eugene Mirman (Bob’s Burgers), comes the single “How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa”. Performed by Eugene and Lucy Wainright Roche, it’s a Christmas song about the dilemma of wanting to indulge your young child in the fun of Santa.
Jamie Lee Curtis to Receive the Career Achievement Honor at AARP's 21st Annual MFG Awards
December 1, 2022
AARP The Magazine announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the 2022 Movies for Grownups® Career Achievement Award. Curtis — a critically acclaimed actress across film and television; a recipient of two Golden Globe® Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a People’s Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.