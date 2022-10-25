Greensky Bluegrass Announce Winter Tour 2023
Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available now.
Greensky Bluegrass have announced their Winter Tour 2023.
The 16-date tour will kick off on January 12 in Buffalo, NY, and will travel throughout the East Coast and Midwest including the band's debut performances at the historic Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, and the Stanley Theater in Utica, NY. The winter tour will wrap up with two nights in Chicago on February 3 and 4.
Tickets can be purchased here.
GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR
10/27-28 @ Humphrey's by the Bay | San Diego, CA
10/29 @ The Warfield | San Francisco, CA
11/1 @ Sapphire Palace | Blue Lake, CA
11/2 @ McDonald Theatre | Eugene, OR
11/3 TBA
11/4-5 @ Crystal Ballroom | Portland, OR
11/25-26 @ State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI
12/7-12/10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico
12/30-31 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA
1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY
1/13-14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY
1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY
1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ
1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT
1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA
1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH
1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA
1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC
2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH
2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO
2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL
Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.
However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.
For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.
"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."
