Green Day Releases New Album FATHER OF ALL…

Five-time Grammy Award-winning rock band Green Day unleash their new album, Father Of All... available now on Reprise/Warner Records. Check out the music video for "Meet Me on the Roof" starring Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things below!

Green Day kick off their television takeover with a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and will host an iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles tonight. The event will feature an intimate Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality, Harms, and an exclusive performance featuring music from their new album. The event will livestream on LiveXLive and fans can also tune in to a broadcast across iHeartMedia's Alternative and Rock stations at 7pm PT/10pm ET. Continuing a monumental release week, the iconic rock band perform on Good Morning America's post-Oscars live show from Los Angeles on Monday, February 10th. Later that evening, Green Day grace the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Green Day released the single and music video for "Oh Yeah!" at the top of the year following #1 rock single and title track "Father Of All..." (50 million global streams) from their album Father Of All.... The National Hockey League is featuring "Fire, Ready, Aim" as the opening theme song and is highlighted on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the season.

Green Day will embark on a nearly sold-out global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this summer. The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson kicks off June 13th in Paris and will visit cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America. Additionally, Green Day will perform a series of solo shows. Click here for all dates.

Father Of All... Tracklisting

1. Father of All...

2. Fire, Ready, Aim

3. Oh Yeah!

4. Meet Me on the Roof

5. I Was a Teenage Teenager

6. Stab You in the Heart

7. Sugar Youth

8. Junkies on a High

9. Take the Money and Crawl

10. Graffitia

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... released today, February 7, 2020 on Reprise/Warner Records.





