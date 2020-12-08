Grandma Releases 'Growing Up is Strange'

"Growing Up Is Strange" follows recent tracks " Chills " and " Bested " which marked the beginning in a series of eagerly awaited new singles from Grandma, with more music due to arrive very soon. "Chills" arrived last month alongside a self-made companion video, streaming now below. RIFF Magazine hailed the track as "while certainly stripped-back in nature, the arrangement of 'Chills' sports compelling diversity and dynamics." "Chills" was preceded by "Bested" which was met with critical acclaim with A1234 hailing Grandma's undeniable talent stating, "he artfully erases genre lines that propels his sound to new heights...Grandma, I have no doubt, will soon be the soundtrack to many people's adolescence as his genre-defying talent speaks to a whole new generation of music lovers."

This year has seen the Atlanta-based multi-instrumentalist unleash a number of impressive releases, including his recent collaboration with anti-pop star sophie meiers, " Virtually Anything . " Hailed by Nuance as "an extremely enticing track that is a must listen for any alternative/R&B fans." "Virtually Anything" followed the release of the timely tracks " The Sensation " and " Everybody's On Their Phone ," the latter was accompanied by a companion video shot and edited by Grandma himself. "Everybody's On Their Phone" is an "anthem for isolation," declared PAPER in its official video premiere, "(that) tells the story of a perplexed generation with one commonality: that we all reach for our phones when the state of the world is uncertain."

The steady flow of new music follows last fall's arrival of Grandma's debut mixtape, Even If We Don't Get It Together . The mixtape showcases Grandma's distinctive blend of bedroom hip-hop, raw funk, alternative R&B, and lo-fi pop on such groundbreaking tracks as " Stomp and Grind (Feat. Rico Nasty) ," " Downtown Life ," " Shallow Water ," " Elastic (Feat. Hanzo) ," and " No Doors. "

Grandma landed in Atlanta at age nine, where his personal and musical evolution began. A multi-instrumentalist with raw musical talent in his DNA, Grandma writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his records. He also collaborates with and produces for like-minded artists such as Yung Jake and Rico Nasty. Growing up in a family steeped in rock, soul, funk, gospel and blues, Grandma's upbringing was defined by song, art, humor as well as angst. Now, the musical chameleon has blended his childhood into the Atlanta hip-hop/rap scene and is primed to take listeners on an earnest journey into his sound on the fringes of the modern psychedelic pop world. Like watching Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Grandma shifts through characters and the music inspirations waft gently through each song. Besides producing music, he makes all his visuals alongside a community of creatives and close friends.

