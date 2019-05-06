Grammy Winner, India.Arie, Joins Chris Mann on New Single HONESTLY

The buzzed-about duet debuts May 31th and is the third single off Mann's new LP, NOISE! The combined voices blend and soar with cascading harmonies and stratospheric melodies co-written by Mann, Tiffany Vartanyan (Demi Lovato), Rune Westberg (Colbie Caillat), and Deanna Walker (Brandy Clark).

Chris Mann is rolling out his new album, NOISE!, track by track. The record detours from his classical roots into a range of Pop R&B stylings that showcase the performer's remarkable cross-genre dexterity.

Each new single, dropping one-per-month throughout the year, invites fans to take in a whole new side of Mann's artistry - with rhythms and vocals decidedly more Justin Timberlake than Josh Groban.

The album's first single, Gentleman, shot onto the scene in February to fan exhilaration, and provided a taste of the new sound Chris is exploring while amping up excitement for the remaining tracks. Find the new songs on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and all digital streaming platforms.

India.Arie has sold over 3.3 million records in the US and 10 million worldwide. She has won four Grammy Awards from her 21 nominations, including Best R&B Album. Her latest album, Worthy, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Chris Mann first seized the world's attention singing post Super Bowl with Christina Aguilera on NBC's The Voice. The performance held the eyes and ears of 37.6 million people and launched him into a nonstop industry ascent that spans television, stage and airwaves.

After topping charts with his debut album Roads, Mann followed up with the sophomore release Constellation, while landing two holiday specials on PBS and touring internationally.

In 2015, musical theater came calling when boffo impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh and legendary composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber offered Mann the titular role in their Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour. 700 performances later, critics now praise Mann as the best singer in the role since its originator, Michael Crawford.

Among a range of iconic venues and collaborations, Mann has performed with both the National Symphony at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and at New York City's famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert.





