Grammy Award-Winning Gregory Porter Announces Tour

Gregory Porter, international best selling artist and two time Grammy Award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation, is honoured to announce a thirteen date UK tour - which takes in four nights at the historic Royal Albert Hall - May 19/20/22 & 23.

Tickets go on sale 9.00am - Friday 6th September.

With his irresitable warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy winning selling albums 'Liquid Spirit' and 'Take Me To The Alley'.

UK TOUR DATES BELOW

MAY 2020

9 - Manchester Arena

10 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11 - Leeds First Direct Arena

13 - Glasgow SEC Hydro

14 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

16 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

17 - Hull Bonus Arena

19/20/22&23 - London Royal Albert Hall

25 -Bournemouth International Centre

26 -Brighton Centre

London ticket prices: £45 - £75 with box seats at £90

Regionally ticket prices are: £60, £50 & £42.50

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991

Gregory Porter, launched last month, 'The Hang', a brand new ten week podcast series, where you will be able to listen to Porter's warming speaking voice on a weekly basis, where he sits down with distinguised guests from the fields of art and entertainment.

Porter, released his first ever live album in 2018: 'One Night Only: Live at the Royal Albert Hall', to critical acclaim.

They don't come much cooler than Gregory Porter... a tour not to be missed.





