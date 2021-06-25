Grabbitz Unveils Statement-Making Music Film For 'Pigs in the Sky'

Genre-bending composer, producer, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Grabbitz, has unveiled his statement-making music film for the single "Pigs in the Sky." Directed by Mac Cappuccino, the film finds Grabbitz at a mysterious fine art museum in Buffalo, where he is immersed in a series of paintings. Antics ensue as he is pursued through each work of art by a gun-wielding antagonist (co-star Sarah Santizo). Watch below.

At over 7 minutes long, the "Pigs in the Sky" film is the antithesis of today's short-form video movement. It challenges the idea of the modern music video through storytelling and world-building. Grabbitz explains, "It seems like cinematic music videos are fading out. I grew up watching immersive videos, and there were so many platforms that catered to them." He continues, "Nowadays, we live in a time of TikTok where videos have to be short, to the point, and hook you in half a second. So we decided to make this video really fing long."

Grabbitz, AKA Nick Chiari, is a musical shape-shifter. Since making his debut in 2014, he has transformed from an instrumental EDM producer to one of the most promising voices in pop and alternative rock. He has garnered attention from Rolling Stone and Billboard, and collaborated with heavy-hitters such as One Republic, deadmau5, Pendulum, NGHTMRE and REZZ (on the chart juggernaut "Someone Else", which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Alternative chart and No. 23 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songschart), all while amassing over 80 million streams to date. "Someone Else" was also certified gold in Canada and earned a Juno nomination for Best Dance Recording.

Now, Grabbitz is entering the next phase of his musical career, signing with Hopeless Records and unveiling the infectious new single, "Pigs In The Sky," available for streaming.