Gov't Mule's 'Heavy Load Blues' Debuts at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart

The first-ever blues album from Gov't Mule, Heavy Load Blues, has officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, marking the renowned quartet's third album in their storied career to enter the Billboard charts at the top spot.

Following an incredible first week, Heavy Load Blues (released November 12 via Fantasy Records) also lands on the following Billboard charts: #6 Tastemakers Albums, #16 Top Current Album Sales, #22 Top Rock Albums, #25 Top Album Sales, and #27 Independent Albums in addition to debuting on the Billboard 200.

The album also reached #1 on the Amazon Best Sellers in Blues chart and #1 on Music Connect's Blues Albums chart as well as #2 on the Apple Music Blues Albums chart and #3 on the Music Connect Current Rock chart. Internationally, Heavy Load Blues has also found charting success, debuting at #16 in Germany, #33 in Switzerland, #48 in the UK and top 100 entries in Italy and the Netherlands. Worldwide, Heavy Load Blues, which has already amassed over 1.5 million global streams, is receiving critical praise and acclaim.

The 13-track album, produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos, Mitchel Froom), encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals and revered covers originally made famous by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Junior Wells, and the Animals. A deluxe edition featuring additional studio and live tracks, including another Haynes original and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush and more, is also available now. Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

