Gov't Mule Announces Headlining Spring Tour Dates

Renowned quartet Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMYÂ®â€¯Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has announced a run of headlining Spring tour dates supporting their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues.

Commencing April 6th in Syracuse, the month-long outing includes their rescheduled New Year's shows in Philadelphia and New York City, the latter of which are now set for April 8th and 9th still at The Beacon Theatre, the band's unofficial home-court venue. Other stops along the tour include Albany, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Memphis, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans, where Gov't Mule will return on April 29th for a very special show during the first weekend of Jazz Fest.

Details for New Orleans including venue, lineup and ticketing coming later this week. Additionally, the road warriors will be performing at select festivals this year including SweetWater 420 Festival in Atlanta and Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga. Full routing below.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, February 2nd at 10am ET with the general on sale beginning Friday, February 4th at 10am local time. Please visit www.mule.net for ticketing details and check with the venue's website for local health and safety requirements.

"We've really been looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing a 'proper' tour to play all these new songs," shares Haynes. "I don't know who's more excited - the fans or the band. We can't wait to get back to playing every night. Most of these venues are ones we've played before and love, but there are a few new places we're eager to visit. We're also thrilled to reschedule our New Year's shows and continue our 'Black and Blue' theme, which I think is different from what people may have expected. See you out there!"

Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records), the band's first-ever blues album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its November 2021 release, marking Gov't Mule's third album to enter the Billboard charts at the top spot in their storied career. Heavy Load Blues, which has amassed 3.4 million total global streams, also peaked on the Amazon Best Sellers in Blues chart and Music Connect's Blues Albums chart, among many other charting positions.

The 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals, such as "Heavy Load," and revered covers, including their rendition of the Tom Waits classic "Make It Rain," a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard "Snatch It Back and Hold It," and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby "Blue" Bland, and The Animals.

A deluxe edition featuring additional studio and live tracks, including another Haynes original and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush and more, is also available now. Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

Tour Dates

April 6 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

April 7 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

April 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (originally 12/30/21)

April 9 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (originally 12/31/21)

April 11 - McKee Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

April 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

April 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (originally 12/29/21)

April 15 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

April 16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

April 21 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

April 22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

April 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

April 27 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ SweetWater 420 Festival

April 29 - New Orleans, LA @ TBA

April 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

June 3-5 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

Gov't Mule - Warren Haynes [vocals, guitar], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - has galvanized a global fan base with their honest, organic and daring music and improvisational virtuosity, leading them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, revered and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable.

Led by visionary GRAMMY Award-winning artist and guitar legend Warren Haynes - a cornerstone of the American music landscape - the enduring, globally revered group has showcased its intelligence and breadth over the course of 20+ studio and live albums, thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. Gov't Mule has become a human encyclopedia of great American music while adding to that canon with their signature sound.

The band's flexible interplay in the studio and on stage makes them a true living, breathing ensemble and Haynes is lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. Throughout his prolific career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history - Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and the Dead - and an acclaimed solo artist, Haynes has become one of music's most treasured storytellers.