Gov't Mule Announces 'Dark Side of the Mule' Summer Tour

Following the reveal of a spring tour run, Gov't Mule has now announced a 12-date summer amphitheater tour.

The Dark Side of the Mule Tour, produced by Live Nation, features the return of the GRAMMY-nominated band's renowned and extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute performance which will follow a full Mule set and very special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening opening. Gov't Mule first debuted Dark Side of the Mule on Halloween 2008 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, which was recorded and later released as a live album in 2014.

Years after, the band brought back the acclaimed set, a favorite with fans and critics alike, for a handful of shows, performing it only 10 times in total. With 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Gov't Mule is joining in on the celebration of the legendary album and bringing back Dark Side of the Mule for one final time on this summer's tour.

"This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance," shares Warren Haynes, Gov't Mule front man and guitarist. "Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else. It's a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don't miss it!"

The Dark Side of the Mule Tour launches July 22nd in Atlantic City, ahead of a performance at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, NY, and will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7th and also make its way to Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Boston, and more, before wrapping in Holmdel, NJ on August 19th.

Pre-sale tickets for The Dark Side of the Mule Tour will be available beginning Tuesday, March 7th with a Citi presale (details below). Additional presales will take place throughout the week with the general on sale commencing Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at mule.net.

Citi is the official card of the Dark Side of the Mule Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - first returns to the road this spring for a 10-date headlining run that kicks off May 5th in New Orleans during Jazz Fest and wraps in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC with back-to-back shows at Salvage Station's Outdoor Stage on May 19th and 20th. Pre-sale tickets for the band's Spring Tour are on sale now with the general on sale starting this Wednesday, March 8th at 10am local time.

Gov't Mule's New Year's Run from last year has also been rescheduled for December 29th in Philadelphia and December 30th and 31st in New York City. More info on these shows to be announced soon. See below for full list of upcoming Gov't Mule tour dates and visit www.mule.net for ticketing details and to purchase.

The renowned quartet - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - recently received their first GRAMMY album nomination for their critically acclaimed and chart-topping collection Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records) in the category of Best Traditional Blues Album.

Heavy Load Blues, the band's first-ever blues album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its 2021 release and has since amassed over 5 million total global streams along with media praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, NPR Weekend Edition, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Paste and many more.

Produced by Warren Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), the album (also available in a deluxe edition) encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals and revered covers.

GOV'T MULE TOUR DATES

*New dates in bold

May 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 9 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 - Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

May 20 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

July 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *#

July 23 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

August 2 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

* Dark Side of the Mule dates

^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

~ festival appearance

# non-Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Jay Sansone