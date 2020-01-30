Gottwood Announce First Wave Of Acts For 2020 Including Nicholas Lutz, Helena Hauff, & More!

After celebrating its critically acclaimed 10 year anniversary in 2019, Gottwood returns to the beloved forest it calls home for another glorious party.

Widely considered to be one of the UK's most beautiful festivals, as well as locking in some of the most forward-thinking lineups in recent years, Gottwood continues to push the envelope with an array of highly sought after diggers, revered live acts and unique B2B sets, along with challenging art projects.

As is tradition, numerous Gottwood heroes return, including Calibre, DJ Tennis, Helena Hauff, Young Marco, Craig Richards, Artwork, Move D, The Ghost, Willikens B2B Ivkovic, Roman Flügel and Job Jobse, close-knit family members that have made the festival what it is today. There's plenty of space for debutants too, as the likes of Anz, GiGi FM, Instinct and Tech Support make their eagerly anticipated bows alongside a flurry of new crews such as Animal Crossing, Maple Cuts, Ghosts Of Garage and, after the monumental success of Homobloc in 2019, Homoelectric with Luke Unabomber and Will Tramp.

As the ever-present Bugged Out! prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, co-founder and original resident James Holroyd steps up to give dancers a taste of those early parties, while Céad label head Or:la showcases mind-bending sounds from her imprint plus so much more, and Ruf Dug return with Rufry's Lab. Saoirse makes a triumphant return to the forest, this time with a Radio 1 residency under her belt, Gottwood royalty Move N*E*R*D comes back to the festival where he discovered Willow, and the newly formed VOIGT.MAS (Voigtmann & John Dimas) marks another unique Gottwood offering that festival-goers won't want to miss.

Rib-shattering, murky bass music is well covered with the likes of Sully, Etch, 2 Bad Mice and Soundbwoy Killah cranking up the bpm throughout the weekend, with the latter riding high on the hype from his debut album 'Halcyon Daze' last year. Holding Hands boss Desert Sound Colony showcases his infectious blend of garage and 2 step, a sound with its roots in the past but still firmly fixed on the future, while soundsystem legends Channel One (DJ Mikey Dread & MC Ras Kayleb) play a DJ set that's destined to go down in the Gottwood history books. Not only that, Artwork touches down with an extremely special one off set.

With more cutting edge artists and collaborations to be announced in the coming weeks, Gottwood continues to cement its place as one of the most essential electronic music festivals in the UK today.

The first acts for Gottwood 2020 lineup are listed below, with tickets available via www.gottwood.co.uk

LINEUP

A-Future / Alec Falconer / Anna Wall / Anz / Artwork / Binh / Banoffee Pies / Begin / Bobby Bruce / Calibre & MC DRS / Call Super / Cedric Maison / Channel One DJ Set (DJ Mikey Dread & MC Ras Kayleb / Crazy P Soundsystem / Craig Richards / Desert Sound Colony / DJ Boring (Live) / DJ Format / DJ Tennis / Em Williams / Etch / Felix Dickinson / Freakenstein / GiGi FM / Helena Hauff / James Holroyd / Job Jobse / Jonny Rock / Krywald & Farrer / Willikens B2B Ivkovic / Lukas Wigflex / Luke Unabomber / Man Power / Marlon Hoffstadt / Max Cooper / AMC DRS / Move N*E*R*D / Nicolas Lutz / Or:la / Oskar Offerman / PBR Streetgang / Peak & Swift / Ralph Lawson / Robert James / Roman Flügel / Ruf Dug / Saoirse / Sam Bangura / Sully / TDFE / Tech Support / The Ghost / Tristan Da Cunha / VOIGT.MAS (Voigtmann & John Dimas) / VYVYAN / Will Tramp / Willow / Young Marco + more tba

---

Aaron L / Adam Curtain / Adam Ross / Adop+ / Animal Crossing / Arwel Owen T365 / Becket / Blackhall & Bookless / Brothers Black / Brothers Of Jah / Cartel Chris / Chosty Sistaz Clyde Rouge / Croft / Dale Mussington / Dan Jordan / Dave Harvey / Demi Riquisimo / E-ratik / Ed Mackie / Ellie Stokes / FRENCHY / Gavin Hogan B2B Ramji / George Marks / Gyp 'n' Dale / Harri Pepper / Harry McCanna / Harry Wills / Hecha / Hesseltime / Holly Profit / INSTINCT / Jack N*E*R*D / Jago / James Dyer / Jay Carder / Jive Talk / Josh Parkinson / Kaim Shah / Keith Lorraine / Lucid Stannard / Maple DJs / Mariin / Mattik / Meanwhile / Metrodome / Mordan / Musical Medicine DJs / N_Gynn / Nanny Banton / Neil Diablo / Neil Thomson / Ng.Oma / Nick & Nath / North Phase / Not An Animal / Paddy Hooley / Phase 2 / Puppets / Raoul Rechnitz / Renata / Richard Block / Rich Reason / Rob Amboule / Ryan Peak / S Ruston / Sam Siggers / Samuel Padden / Seb Hardwick / Slim Mike / Son Of Philip / Soundbwoy Killah / Stav / Strictly Underground / T-Man / Tape Fear / Tindall / The Hat / THTGRL / Titan / Tropical Disco (Moodena & Satorial) / Toby O'Connor / Vidian / Viscera / Wallace





Related Articles View More Music Stories