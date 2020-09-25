Goth-Disco Trio The Foxies Release 'Demolition' Single

Listen to the new single below!

Nashville glitter-punk trio, The Foxies released their "Demolition" single today, available worldwide below.

In discussing the song, the band shares, "2020 by itself seems crazy enough, but this year feels like the explosion of decades of tension, frustration, and suppression. The song highlights the point of view of being single, sexually frustrated, and spending a lot of alone during this strange time. Sometimes it feels like the easiest move is to just blow the whole thing up."



Earlier this year, The Foxies released the Growing Up Is Dead EP, which was lauded by Rolling Stone, NPR, The A.V. Club, Alternative Press, and more.

Their music combines electro-pop elements and thrashing punk energy throughout featuring "Call Me When Your Phone Dies", "Anti-Socialite" (whose video features a special appearance by John Oates), and "Deep Sea Diver." In many ways Growing Up Is Dead is the evaporation of adolescence. There's no more textbook process and practice to becoming a grown-up.

Listen to "Demolition" here:

Photo Credit: Chance Edwards

