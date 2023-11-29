Goth Babe Announces Debut Album 'Lola' & Shares New Track 'Backwards' With WATTS

Goth Babe has announced the release date for his debut album, Lola. The highly anticipated 11-track album will finally be released on January 26, 2024 via Mom + Pop Music.

Since his breakthrough single “Sometimes” in 2018, Goth Babe (née Griff Washburn) has balanced his skyrocketing profile as a musician with staying grounded and living a scaled back lifestyle that allows him to pursue his love of the outdoors and the environment.

Having spent time living in his car, a tiny house, and a camper van, all inclusive of moments of joy and unfettered freedom as well as loneliness and trauma, Lola—his new album, named for the sailboat on which he now lives— is a splendid confirmation of Goth Babe's story so far, all those shimmering sounds and topsy-turvy life dynamics coiling into songs that look for respite and redemption.

Pre-order for Lola is available HERE, with vinyl out on April 19th, 2024.

You can also watch the trailer for his upcoming short film, also named “Lola”. Directed by Ian Durkin, the short film follows the making of the new album and introduces new and old fans alike to who Goth Babe really is (and get to know his perpetual sidekick, his blue-eyed Australian Shepherd named Sadie). Watch the trailer HERE and stay tuned for more information about the release date.

To celebrate the album's announcement, Goth Babe has shared his newest single, the atmospheric ballad “Backwards” with WATTS. Singer-songwriter WATTS broke through in 2021 when Khalid joined him on his single “Feels” and his pairing with Goth Babe finds the duo's perfectly matched vocals contemplating heartbreak.

Five years have passed since Griff released the breakthrough first single. Now 26, Griff has, somewhat unwittingly, built a massive following with a subsequent string of two-dozen charmers about living on the road, edging toward contentment, and trying to define home as part of a historically unmoored generation. His 2023 found him headlining and selling out shows at Red Rocks, LA's Greek Theater, NYC's Pier 17, and more.

He has amassed a zealous audience online, with some of the songs he wrote in his most trying moments racing past the 100-million stream threshold. But none of that is actually the point as much as a side effect of the unconventional life he's managed to make and that continues to shape the songs of Lola.

“There's so much beauty in the world, obviously balanced by a lot of pain and suffering,” says Griff, who has endured the latter to experience and then offer the former. “I would love if these songs allowed people, even just for a second, to escape the weight and heaviness of the world.”

Since founding Goth Babe in 2015, Washburn has partnered with environmentally conscious brands to share his music to the world in unconventional ways. With outdoor brand Arc'Teryx, he traveled to Iceland to create an original music for Creation Theory, a film directed by Ben Sturgulewski and Ben Moon that seeks to find the parallels between sport and music, and answer the question: where does creativity come from?

The film went on to win The Banff Film Festival's Creative Excellence Award, Spain's Mendi Film Festival's Best Soundtrack and Vimeo's Staff Award Pick. The music was released in the form of Surfing In Iceland EP in 2022.

Goth Babe also teamed up with Plus1 for his 2023 North American tour with money from all ticket sales going to protectourwinters.org. With Kombucha brand JuneShine, he launched a signature Goth Babe hard kombucha named after his 2019 single, “Weekend Friend,” with 1% of sales going to Protect Our Winters.