Gorillaz & Beck Release SONG MACHINE Episode 8

Listen to ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’ ft Beck below.

Out today, 'The Valley Of The Pagans' ft Beck is the latest episode from the critically-acclaimed ever-evolving Song Machine, which has seen Gorillaz take us through 2020 with a myriad of sounds, styles, genres and attitudes from a breath-taking line-up of guest artists captured live in Kong Studios and beyond. Listen to 'The Valley Of The Pagans' ft Beck here.

The video for the track, featuring BRIT and Grammy Award winning artist Beck, sees the idiosyncratic, West Coast infused 'The Valley Of The Pagans' blast through the band's car stereo as 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel take a chaotic road trip through the streets of Los Angeles, with Beck joining the fun via FaceTime. Watch the video here NOW!

And coming on 12th & 13th December is SONG MACHINE LIVE, Gorillaz' first live performance since 2018 broadcast live around the world with three separate shows taking place across three time zones through the magic of LIVENow. WATCH TEASER HERE

For full ticket and viewing information, see WWW.GORILLAZLIVENOW.COM

Episode 2 of Song Machine Radio - hosted by Russel Hobbs - will broadcast on Apple Music 1 at 8pm GMT this Friday 6th November. Episode 1, hosted by 2D, is available to hear now here. The four-part series sees 2D, Russel Hobbs, Murdoc Niccals and Noodle team up with collaborators past and present to share their world and music in celebration of Song Machine and reflect on 20 years of Gorillaz.

The complete collection of Song Machine: Season One is out now, details here.

