Gooseberry Releases New LP ALL MY FRIENDS ARE CATTLE

Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry has released the All My Friends Are Cattle LP.

The name of the album comes from the first lyric of the title track, "Cattle", a song "describing the guilt felt upon realizing how selfish the pursuit of art, or really greatness in any field, can seem," frontman Asa Daniels remarks. "Artists spend so much of their time promoting that it can feel like all we do is badger our friends and family to listen to our work and support us by buying tickets over and over. It’s mentally draining because you realize that, even if you don’t intend to, you’re suddenly using the people closest to you to further your own ambition.”

In April, Gooseberry announced their debut full-length album and delivered the first taste of the LP in the form of the gritty alt-rock lead single "Kikiyon". The album, was tracked over the course of three months, predominantly at Precision Sound Studios in New York City. Drums were recorded by Grammy-winner James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin (Dream Theater, John Petrucci, Rush). Grammy-nominated engineer Colin Bryson (Zach Bryan, J Balvin, Willow Avalon) served as producer and recording engineer (reprising his role from the Validate Me EP). Grammy-winner Phil Joly (The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk) mixed the record, and Jennica Best (Colatura) mastered it. Honorary fourth member Dan Janis (Baked Goods) provided saxophone and flute for a handful of tunes.

From punchy punk rock to Beatles-y singer/songwriter tunes, Gooseberry is proving they can do it all, and will constantly keep you guessing about what's next. Though powered by heavy 90s alternative influences, this LP showcases what Gooseberry can be: an exciting amalgamation of many genres and sounds, taking the listener on a journey that never once leaves the ear tired and consistently keeps the mind guessing where they will head next. With All My Friends Are Cattle, the band showcases their knack for infectious melodies and emotionally resonant storytelling, leading listeners in a sonic journey that is both familiar and refreshingly unpredictable.

GOOSEBERRY LIVE

9/7 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

9/12 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds

9/14 - New Lenox, IL - New Lenox Commons - Supporting Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band

10/3 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

10/5 - Pittsboro, NC - Shakori Hills Festival

