Good Neighbours to Join Foster the People on 2025 North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last week's release of their debut self-titled EP, and currently in the midst of a SOLD OUT UK headlining tour, rising British duo Good Neighbours have announced that they will be joining Foster The People on the American duo's 2025 North American tour, visiting over twenty cities.



The tour kicks off January 25 in Seattle and includes dates in Portland, Phoenix, two nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, two nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, before concluding on March 6 in Dallas. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, October 18 at 10:00 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.wearegoodneighbours.com.



The duo have had a massive year so far, having released their huge, breakout debut single, "Home" in January, and seeing it go Platinum already, making it the fastest and only RIAA Platinum debut released and certified in 2024. It amassed more than 380 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024.



Listen to Good Neighbours' self-titled, debut EP HERE.



Good Neighbours are excited to explore North America for a second time, as they just concluded their first US, making their television debut with a lively performance of 'Home' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance HERE. Sold out crowds sung along to their highly requested and recently released cover of Sabrina Carpenter's hit single 'Espresso', which they originally recorded for Triple J's Like A Version. Watch the special performance HERE.



In other recent news, Good Neighbours' song "Daisies" appears on EA Sports' FC 25 Soundtrack, alongside a wide range of international tastemakers across genres, from Disclosure and Ice Spice to Kasabian. Listen to the full soundtrack HERE. The duo also recently released a special cover of Lana Del Rey's hit 2012 single, "Video Games," as part of the Spotify Singles program. Listen to Good Neighbours' original take on the classic HERE.

Good Neighbours are Scott Verrill and Oli Fox.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES W/ FOSTER THE PEOPLE

01/25- The Paramount Theatre- Seattle, WA

01/27- Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

01/28- Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR

01/31- Fox Theater- Oakland, CA

02/03- The Observatory Santa Ana- Anaheim, CA

02/04- The Van Buran- Phoenix,AZ

02/06- Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA

02/08- Fontainebleau- Las Vegas, NV

02/11- The Union Event Center- Salt Lake City, UT

02/12- The Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO

02/14- The Fillmore Minneapolis- Minneapolis, MN

02/15- The Salt Shed- Chicago, IL

02/17- The Fillmore Detroit- Detroit, MI

02/18- HISTORY- Toronto, ON

02/19- MTELUS- Montreal, QC

02/21- The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA

02/22- House of Blues- Boston, MA

02/24- Brooklyn Paramount- Brooklyn, NY

02/27- The Ritz- Raleigh, NC

02/28- The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA

03/03- The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

03/05- House of Blues- Houston, TV

03/06- House of Blues- Dallas, TX

DIGITAL EP

1. Keep It Up

2. Daisies

3. Home

4. Bloom

5. Weekend Boy

Limited Edition CD

1. Keep It Up

2. Daisies

3. Home

4. Bloom

5. Weekend Boy

6. Wildest Dreams (Live at the BBC)



Limited Edition Blue Vinyl

1. Keep It Up

2. Daisies

3. Home

4. Bloom

5. Weekend Boy

6. Time To Pretend / Perfect Places (Live at the BBC)



Limited Edition D2C Exclusive Yellow Vinyl

1. Keep It Up

2. Daisies

3. Home

4. Bloom

5. Weekend Boy

6. Espresso - triple j Like A Version

WORLD TOUR DATES

10/04 - Belgrave Music Hall - Leeds, UK+

10/05 - Neighbourhood Festival - Manchester, UK*

10/07 - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, UK+

10/08 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK+

10/09 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK+

10/11 - Mama Roux's - Birmingham, UK+

10/12 - Patterns - Brighton, UK+

10/14 - The Exchange - Bristol, UK+

10/15 - The Joiners Arms - Southampton, UK+

10/17 - Electric Brixton - London, UK+

10/23 - AB Club - Brussels, BE+

10/24 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR+

10/25 - London Calling - Amsterdam, NL*

10/28 - VEGA - Copenhagen, DK+

10/30 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE+

+ Headline Show

*Festival Performance

^Supporting Jungle



About Good Neighbours:

Good Neighbours is a band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighboring studios at their building in East London, and first began making music for the project together out of desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most music felt quite mellow and intimate. Over the course of 2023, they began making music for the love of it, and only by summer realized they needed to create a band to release their songs under. With an urge to rekindle the early 2000s excitement of bands like Passion Pit and MGMT, Good Neighbours are a nod to classic songwriting and raucous production, inspired by A24, friendship and a cinematic approach to music.



Follow Good Neighbours:



TIKTOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER/X | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE

Comments